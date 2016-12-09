Is this the year Bellingham girls basketball returns to the postseason?

Coach: Mark Wright (second consecutive season, ninth overall)
Last year: Finished 3-18; tied for 12th in NWC; did not advance to postseason play
Player to watch: Post Autumn Jacobsen is an interesting player for the Red Raiders. “She’s got a good feel for the game; she’s an athletic kid that bounces around real well,” Wright said. “Without putting too much extra effort, she knows how to get into good spots to score.” Wright said Bellingham’s goal this year is to get her some easier opportunities to score outside the paint.
Newcomer to keep an eye on: Wright said he has two freshman he’s excited about in Emma Daniels and Amya Cook. Cook is very similar to Jacobsen in her abilities on the inside, and Daniels has already shown an affinity to putting in the necessary work, and Wright said he’d like to see her rewarded by getting her going offensively.
Key to the season: Bellingham failed to surpass 30 points in its first two games this season, and Wright said finding a way to score is paramount. “If we can find a way to do that, we’ll be able to stay in some games,” he said. “If you have empty possession, empty possession, empty possession, it really hurts your defensive energy.”
Outlook: Bellingham has five seniors, led by Susie Bennett, who are determined to get Bellingham back to the postseason this year. “We’re hoping we can generate enough of a style or a way to win that we can get some positive things going,” Wright said. “This is my second year back here, and we’re trying to rebuild things to where they were a while ago. If we can get there (to the postseason) that would be big for this program.”
2016-17 Roster
No.
Player
Pos.
Yr.
10
Lindsey Richard
W
Sr.
11
Jacquie Estrada
W
Sr.
12
Susie Bennett
P
Sr.
13
Yumin Buckley
G
Sr.
14
Eliza Rossman
P
Sr.
22
Bianca Garcia
P/W
Jr.
24
Amya Cook
P
Fr.
25
Dita Dalthorp
G
Jr.
30
Emma Daniels
W
Fr.
32
Autumn Jacobsen
P
Jr.
2016-17 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Score
Nov. 29
Meridian
L 53-27
Dec. 2
at Oak Harbor
L 41-29
Date
Opponent
Time
Dec. 9
Sehome
6 p.m.
Dec. 12
at Lakewood*
7:15 p.m.
Dec. 15
Burlington-Edison*
6 p.m.
Dec. 17
at Granite Falls
4 p.m.
Dec. 20
Blaine
7:15 p.m.
Dec 29
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Dec. 30
at Crush in the Slush (at Port Townsend)
TBD
Jan. 3
Mount Baker*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 6
Ferndale*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 10
at Sedro-Woolley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 12
Squalicum*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 17
Nooksack Valley*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 19
at Meridian*
6 p.m.
Jan. 24
at Anacortes*
7:15 p.m.
Jan. 27
at Sehome*
6 p.m.
Jan. 31
Lynden Christian*
7:15 p.m.
Feb. 3
Lynden*
6 p.m.
Feb. 6
at Blaine*
7:15 p.m.
*NWC game
