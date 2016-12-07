High School Basketball

December 7, 2016 10:04 PM

Missed free throws, turnovers doom Squalicum girls against Meadowdale

By Tyler Urke

The Squalicum girls took a three-point lead with about three minutes left in the game, but turnovers and missed free throws allowed host Meadowdale to come back and win 56-51 on Wednesday.

The Storm trailed 7-0 but climbed back to tie it 7-7 and kept it close until taking the lead in the fourth.

Squalicum missed 10 free throws, whereas Meadowdale shot 71 percent from the free-throw line.

“It was a big difference,” coach Vic Wolffis said. “The missed opportunities really hurt us.”

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden (2A)

3-0

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

2-0

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

2-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

2-1

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

2-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

2-1

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-2

0-0

Squalicum (2A)

1-2

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

1-2

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

1-2

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-0

0-0

Anacortes (2A)

0-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

0-2

0-0

Meadowdale 56, Squalicum 51

Squalicum

00

00

00

00

51

Meadowdale

00

00

00

00

56

