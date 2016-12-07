Missed free throws, turnovers doom Squalicum girls against Meadowdale

The Squalicum girls took a three-point lead with about three minutes left in the game, but turnovers and missed free throws allowed host Meadowdale to come back and win 56-51 on Wednesday.
The Storm trailed 7-0 but climbed back to tie it 7-7 and kept it close until taking the lead in the fourth.
Squalicum missed 10 free throws, whereas Meadowdale shot 71 percent from the free-throw line.
“It was a big difference,” coach Vic Wolffis said. “The missed opportunities really hurt us.”
Tyler Urke
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
3-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-1
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-2
0-0
Meadowdale 56, Squalicum 51
Squalicum
00
00
00
00
—
51
Meadowdale
00
00
00
00
—
56
