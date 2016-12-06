Lynden boys basketball routs Semiahmoo Secondary in home opener

After a week of scrimmaging against themselves, the Lynden boys finally played a different opponent and won handily, beating Semiahmoo Secondary 68-26 in their home opener Tuesday.
Lynden built a 17-11 lead in the first quarter.
“We had the typical first-game jitters, but it was good to get them out of our system,” coach Brian Roper said.
The Lions outrebounded a taller Semiahmoo team by eight. Christian Zamora had a game-high 17 points for Lynden.
Bellingham 59, Granite Falls 44 – Granite Falls shot 78 percent in the first half, but Bellingham played lock-down defense thereafter. Emblematic of the Red Raiders’ shooting struggles, they had 56 shot attempts to Granite Falls’ 35 but made only two more baskets. Bellingham’s Spencer Lee scored 14 points and had six steals.
Ferndale 54, Mariner 53 – A Mariners player missed two free throws with no time left on the clock. The Golden Eagles had to claw back after trailing by nine midway through the fourth quarter. James Hinson had 11 points and 21 rebounds.
Squalicum 70, Marysville-Pilchuck 54 – Damek Mitchell had a triple-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Storm. Squalicum’s Noah Westerhoff scored a game-high 17 points, and Jacob Johnson scored 10 points and had eight rebounds off the bench.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
2-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-2
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
2-0
0-0
Ferndale 54, Mariner 53
Ferndale
20
11
8
15
—
54
Mariner
11
12
22
9
—
53
Ferndale: Logan King 2, Sequoyah Julius 5, James Hinson 11, Riley Hunt 11, AJ Rankin 1, Reid Benson 10, Cody Gunter 2, Carson Genger 12. Total: 54.
Mariner: Drake Cardoza 20, Chris Hendrickson 7, Stavarai McSwain 4, Jalen Hayes 15, Harmandeep Singh 4, Nick Lea 1, Zeb Carrow 2 . Total: 53.
Bellingham 59, Granite Falls 44
Granite Falls
14
15
9
6
—
44
Bellingham
13
11
23
12
—
59
Granite Falls: Andy Haider 0, Sulo Hyvari 6, Wyatt Long 13, Ben Schneiders 4, Legend Suddarth 8, Ben Haider 2, Christian Luxmore 0, Cameron Loesche 3, John Brown 8, Jordan VanBeek 0. Total: 44.
Bellingham: Kaiozmun Cox 2, Rits Voeut 12, Kobey Georgen 3, Drew McFall 5, Iyan Manju 2, Spencer Lee 14, Caden Mee 9, Trevor Jones 4, Zach Nolan 6, Joe Worley 2. Total: 59.
Squalicum 70, Marysville-Pilchuck 54
Marysville-Pilchuck
7
17
9
21
—
54
Squalicum
23
21
17
9
—
70
Marysville-Pilchuck: Aaron Calab 2, Corbin Sims 10, Izaiah Williams 2, Jacob Carr 0, Josiah Gould 9, Kobe Baumann 5, Luke Dobler 6, Rayquan Battle 15, Mongar 2, Trenton Hurst 3. Total: 54.
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 2, Jacob Hardy 0, Noah Westerhoff 17, Ben Peterson 4, Eric Monahan 0, Jack Wendling 5, Damek Mitchell 10, DeVante’ Powell 7, Kendall Engelhart 15, Jacob Johnson 10. Total: 70.
Lynden 68, Semiahmoo Secondary 26
Semiahmoo Secondary
11
4
7
4
—
26
Lynden
17
13
17
21
—
68
Semiahmoo Secondary: Brian Wallack 6, Vlad Mihaila 3, Janik Rai 2, Kayman Saliken 4, Tyson Brown 5, Adam Paige 4, Raj Hundi 2. Total: 26.
Lynden: Blake Silves 3, Jared House 7, Clayton Whitman 11, James Marsh 6, Connor Shine 7, Kobe Elsner 3, Trey Labounty 2, Carson Bode 3, Andrew Kivlighn 9, Christian Zamora 17. Total: 68.
Comments