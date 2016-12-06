Unselfish basketball leads Sehome girls to victory

Seven Mariners had assists as the Sehome girls played unselfish basketball en route to a 53-30 win over host Mountlake Terrace on Tuesday.
“I can’t say enough about the sharing that is happening on our team,” coach Kim Kirk said. “We did a nice job of moving the basketball.”
Leading the way in the assist column was Carissa McDowell, who had seven points and three assists. Sarah Eisess scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Sehome held Mountlake Terrace to two points in the third quarter.
Bellevue Christian 35, Nooksack Valley 29 – Nooksack Valley was down two points with 1:12 left, but Bellevue Christian hit a 3-pointer to seal the game. Nooksack’s Katrina Gimmaka led all scorers with 16 points, but the Pioneers only scored six points in each of the last three quarters.
Lord Tweedsmuir 55, Blaine 26 – The Borderites couldn’t beat the press defense and turned over the ball 24 times in the first half. Blaine was held scoreless in the second quarter but got back on track with 16 in the third. Josie Deming led Blaine with 13 points.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
3-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-1
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
2-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-2
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-2
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-2
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-2
0-0
Sehome 53, Mountlake Terrace 30
Sehome
11
20
12
10
—
53
Mountlake Terrace
9
8
2
11
—
30
Sehome: Lily Lind 0, Maddy Hooker 4, Madison MacPhee 4, Alex Payne 0, Taryn Clark 4, Natalie Zender 4, Tori McDowell 6, Madison Ulrich 5, Emma Clark 5, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 14, Carissa McDowell 7. Total: 53.
Mountlake Terrace: Jorie Lambert 5, Nohea Morrison 5, Samra Gebrehiwot 0, Aynika Nuckles 13, Jasmine Zenk 1, Kierra Scott 4, Trinity Prout 0, Eliza Sandoval 2. Total: 30.
Bellevue Christian 35, Nooksack Valley 29
Nooksack Valley
11
6
6
6
—
29
Bellevue Christian
9
12
3
11
—
35
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 1, Darlene Zarate 0, Rachel Sande 8, Karley Stremler 4, Jenna Tenkley 0, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0, Nicole VanderHeiden 0, Katrina Gimmaka 16. Total: 29.
Bellevue Christian: Catherine Dugoni 5, Rachel Berg 11, Bella Boscolo 0, Sperry McQuaid 4, Jasmine Hathaway 0, Nicole Bloch 6, Molly VandenBrink 4, Molly Olson 5. Total: 35.
Lord Tweedsmuir 55, Blaine 26
Lord Tweedsmuir
15
23
9
8
—
55
Blaine
6
0
16
4
—
26
Lord Tweedsmuir: Shelvin Grewal 18, Maryin Budiman 13. Total: 55.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 4, Alexis Hallberg 0, Ashley Dickerson 6, Lauren Kordas 3, Chloe , Josie Deming 13, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phelps 0. Total: 26.
