Meridian boys basketball has poor shooting night in loss to Friday Harbor

Meridian shot a paltry 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half of a 56-49 loss to host Friday Harbor on Saturday.
The Wolverines’ zone defense forced the Trojans into settling for outside shots, something coach Shane Stacy said made it easier for the other team.
“We took quick shots and didn’t go inside out,” Stacy said. “We had more success doing that, but we weren’t patient enough.”
The Wolverines used their length and size effectively as well. Meridian’s Simran Parmar was coming off a 30-point game against Overlake on Friday but was held to 13 points.
Lynden Christian 61, King’s Way Christian 49 – Lynden Christian raced out to a 20-5 lead and never looked back. The Lyncs were active on the boards as they finished with 18 offensive rebounds. Forwards George De Jong and Cristian Colwell finished with seven and four offensive rebounds.
Mount Baker 74, Oak Harbor 41 – Mount Baker held Oak Harbor to six points in the second half due to smothering defense. The game was trending toward a high-scoring affair as both teams combined for 56 points in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers came out and scored 25 points in the third and held Oak Harbor to two points.
Sehome 60, Marysville Getchell 27
Girls
Lynden 63, Darrington 20 – Lynden shot 43 percent and had 45 points in the first half en route to a win. Elisa Kooiman had a game-high 18 points, and Jasmyne Neria followed with 13. The Lions had 38 rebounds and 15 assists.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-2
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-1
0-0
Boys
Friday Harbor 56, Meridian 49
Meridian
10
18
6
15
—
49
Friday Harbor
12
14
17
13
—
56
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Simran Parmar 13, Tyler Linderman 15, Camden Burgess 13, Josh Plagerman 3. Total: 49.
Friday Harbor: Kyle Mapstead 13, Eli Cooper-West 6, Isaac Mayer 9, John Gustafson 9, Joe Stewart 5, Rio Black 2, Simon Vincent 4, Andy Stromberg 4, Lucas Chevalier 2, Marshal Clark 2. Total: 56.
Lynden Christian 61, King’s Way Christian 49
King’s Way Christian
11
17
9
12
—
49
Lynden Christian
24
14
15
8
—
61
King’s Way Christian: Nic Pulicella 3, Jared Javi 6, Karter Graves 5, Joe Mills 10, Matt Garrison 2, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 23. Total: 49.
Lynden Christian: Grant Rubbert 8, Cole Bajema 14, Andrew DeVries 6, Cristian Colwell 14, George De Jong 14, Josh Westra 2, Jordan Riddle 3. Total: 61.
Sehome 60, Marysville Getchell 27
Marysville Getchell
00
00
00
00
—
27
Sehome
00
00
00
00
—
60
Marysville Getchell: Cody Day xx, Joshua Villavicencio xx, Zackery Doll xx, Charles Tait xx, Andre Calvo xx, Ian Roskelley xx, Colten Bayley xx, Caleb Koellmer xx, Jallang William xx, Matt Thomas xx, Ryan King xx, Cameron Stordahl xx, Ethan Jackson xx. Total: xx.
Sehome: Logan Lyall xx, Eddy Hochsprung xx, Evan Kingma xx, Logan Deboo xx, JaKobe Woodfork xx, Mike Mindnich xx, Jaren Tilley xx, Marcus Montag xx, Austin Roberts xx, Josh Dentel xx. Total: xx.
Mount Baker 71, Oak Harbor 41
Mount Baker
12
30
25
7
—
74
Oak Harbor
9
26
2
4
—
41
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 7, Keenan Gray 0, Jed Schleimer 3, Kaleb Bass 8, Parker Malone 6, Dionisio Romero 4, Carson Engholm 8, Thomas Barbo 8, TJ Bass 8, Grant Balvanz 22. Total: 74.
Oak Harbor: Joe Arinaza 0, Justin Ellison 0, Gabe Salinger 5, Ty Baker 3, Ozell Jackson 3, Weston Whitefoot 2, Adam Nelson 10, Jeremy Mitchell 6, Haven Brown 4, Gavin Allen 0, Kevin Schuldt 8. Total: 41.
Girls
Lynden 63, Darrington 20
Lynden
22
23
16
2
—
63
Darrington
8
5
6
1
—
20
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 2, Lauren Zwiers 7, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 13, Keylie Hershey 8, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman18, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 7, Mariah Gonzalez 5, Sierra Smith 3. Total: 63.
Darrington: Total: 20.
Winner xx, Loser xx
Mount Baker
00
00
00
00
—
00
Meridian
00
00
00
00
—
00
Mount Baker: Stephanie Soares xx, Kylind Powell xx, Danielle Tyler xx, Jessica Soares xx, McKenzie Yost xx, Haylee Malone xx, Breanna Hesyck xx, Abby Yost xx, Jordan LaTorre xx, Aine Neithardt-Smith xx. Total: xx.
Meridian: Ryley Zapien xx, Kyrin Baklund xx, Taran Tutterrow xx, Ellesse FitzGerald xx, Natalie Swanson xx, MaKenna Holz xx, Tanis Harrison xx, Emily Stuth xx, Kiana Gray xx, Jolee Sipma xx, Lindsey Moore xx, Alexis Groen xx. Total: xx.
Comments