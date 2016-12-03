High School Basketball

December 3, 2016 10:27 PM

Meridian boys basketball has poor shooting night in loss to Friday Harbor

By Tyler Urke

Meridian shot a paltry 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half of a 56-49 loss to host Friday Harbor on Saturday.

The Wolverines’ zone defense forced the Trojans into settling for outside shots, something coach Shane Stacy said made it easier for the other team.

“We took quick shots and didn’t go inside out,” Stacy said. “We had more success doing that, but we weren’t patient enough.”

The Wolverines used their length and size effectively as well. Meridian’s Simran Parmar was coming off a 30-point game against Overlake on Friday but was held to 13 points.

Lynden Christian 61, King’s Way Christian 49 – Lynden Christian raced out to a 20-5 lead and never looked back. The Lyncs were active on the boards as they finished with 18 offensive rebounds. Forwards George De Jong and Cristian Colwell finished with seven and four offensive rebounds.

Mount Baker 74, Oak Harbor 41 – Mount Baker held Oak Harbor to six points in the second half due to smothering defense. The game was trending toward a high-scoring affair as both teams combined for 56 points in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers came out and scored 25 points in the third and held Oak Harbor to two points.

Sehome 60, Marysville Getchell 27

Girls

Lynden 63, Darrington 20 – Lynden shot 43 percent and had 45 points in the first half en route to a win. Elisa Kooiman had a game-high 18 points, and Jasmyne Neria followed with 13. The Lions had 38 rebounds and 15 assists.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

1-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

1-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-1

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-0

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

0-1

0-0

Lynden (2A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

1-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

1-0

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

1-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

1-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

0-1

0-0

Squalicum (2A)

1-0

0-0

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

0-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

0-2

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-1

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-2

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

2-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

1-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

2-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

1-0

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

1-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

2-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

1-1

0-0

Squalicum (2A)

1-1

0-0

Boys

Friday Harbor 56, Meridian 49

Meridian

10

18

6

15

49

Friday Harbor

12

14

17

13

56

Meridian: Bailey Hodge 5, Simran Parmar 13, Tyler Linderman 15, Camden Burgess 13, Josh Plagerman 3. Total: 49.

Friday Harbor: Kyle Mapstead 13, Eli Cooper-West 6, Isaac Mayer 9, John Gustafson 9, Joe Stewart 5, Rio Black 2, Simon Vincent 4, Andy Stromberg 4, Lucas Chevalier 2, Marshal Clark 2. Total: 56.

Lynden Christian 61, King’s Way Christian 49

King’s Way Christian

11

17

9

12

49

Lynden Christian

24

14

15

8

61

King’s Way Christian: Nic Pulicella 3, Jared Javi 6, Karter Graves 5, Joe Mills 10, Matt Garrison 2, Karson Jones 0, Skyler Freeman 23. Total: 49.

Lynden Christian: Grant Rubbert 8, Cole Bajema 14, Andrew DeVries 6, Cristian Colwell 14, George De Jong 14, Josh Westra 2, Jordan Riddle 3. Total: 61.

Sehome 60, Marysville Getchell 27

Marysville Getchell

00

00

00

00

27

Sehome

00

00

00

00

60

Marysville Getchell: Cody Day xx, Joshua Villavicencio xx, Zackery Doll xx, Charles Tait xx, Andre Calvo xx, Ian Roskelley xx, Colten Bayley xx, Caleb Koellmer xx, Jallang William xx, Matt Thomas xx, Ryan King xx, Cameron Stordahl xx, Ethan Jackson xx. Total: xx.

Sehome: Logan Lyall xx, Eddy Hochsprung xx, Evan Kingma xx, Logan Deboo xx, JaKobe Woodfork xx, Mike Mindnich xx, Jaren Tilley xx, Marcus Montag xx, Austin Roberts xx, Josh Dentel xx. Total: xx.

Mount Baker 71, Oak Harbor 41

Mount Baker

12

30

25

7

74

Oak Harbor

9

26

2

4

41

Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 7, Keenan Gray 0, Jed Schleimer 3, Kaleb Bass 8, Parker Malone 6, Dionisio Romero 4, Carson Engholm 8, Thomas Barbo 8, TJ Bass 8, Grant Balvanz 22. Total: 74.

Oak Harbor: Joe Arinaza 0, Justin Ellison 0, Gabe Salinger 5, Ty Baker 3, Ozell Jackson 3, Weston Whitefoot 2, Adam Nelson 10, Jeremy Mitchell 6, Haven Brown 4, Gavin Allen 0, Kevin Schuldt 8. Total: 41.

Girls

Lynden 63, Darrington 20

Lynden

22

23

16

2

63

Darrington

8

5

6

1

20

Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 2, Lauren Zwiers 7, Blakely Doerge 0, Jasmyne Neria 13, Keylie Hershey 8, Heidi Lankhaar 0, Elisa Kooiman18, Kyla Bonsen 0, Ruby VanderHaak 0, Natalie Amos 7, Mariah Gonzalez 5, Sierra Smith 3. Total: 63.

Darrington: Total: 20.

