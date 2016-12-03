Meridian boys basketball has poor shooting night in loss to Friday Harbor

0:42 Watch highlights from the tree lighting ceremony in Bellingham Pause

0:59 Lynden Christian students build houses from candy and graham crackers

6:45 Maple Falls man makes first appearance in torture and kidnapping case

3:03 Blaine man accused of felony assault makes first appearance in court

1:35 'Star Wars' stormtrooper keeps misfiring in this police recruitment video

3:29 Here's a Fall 2016 update on Bellingham's waterfront projects

1:02 Washington state producer experiments with growing cannabis sustainably

1:11 See the semifinalists for Bellingham's 'acid ball' art projects

2:33 Watch the trailer for Disney Animation's 'Moana'