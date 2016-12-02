Nooksack Valley boys basketball team finds its defensive identity

The Nooksack Valley High School boys basketball team found its identity on defense against Blaine to earn a 51-37 win Friday at home.
“We figured out who we’re going to be on defense,” coach Rich Skillman said. “A team that is going to come and battle every day and be ready to play.”
The Pioneers allowed just six points in the fourth quarter while scoring 18.
Casey Bauman led the way with 14 points, and the Pioneers outrebounded the Borderites 47-30.
Overlake 69, Meridian 59 – Simran Parmar’s 30 points weren’t enough to help Meridian take care of Overlake. After going down 8-0 to start the game, Parmar jump-started the Trojans, who eventually took a two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Meridian was outscored 19-8 in the fourth quarter as fatigue set in.
Girls
Nooksack Valley 53, Blaine 22 – The Pioneers held the Borderites to just 10 points in the second half. Rachel Sande had a game-high 15 points, and Katrina Gimmaka scored 14.
Oak Harbor 41, Bellingham 29 – Oak Harbor’s Bryn Langrock had 20 points on 8-of-26 shooting. The Red Raiders struggled to break the zone defense of Oak Harbor and shot 13 for 55. Eliza Rossman led Bellingham with eight points.
Lynden Christian 51, Archbishop Murphy 36 – The Lyncs held Archbishop Murphy to just one basket in the third quarter and pulled away to earn the win. The Lyncs’ Avery Dykstra had a game-high 20 points, including some key transition hoops.
Snohomish 51, Ferndale 44 – Ferndale gave fourth-ranked Snohomish a run for its money but ran out of gas in the fourth quarter. The Golden Eagles led by three at the start of the fourth quarter but got into foul trouble. Rylee Weg led Ferndale with 10 points.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
2-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-1
0-0
Boys
Overlake 69, Meridian 59
Meridian
18
16
17
8
—
59
Overlake
22
13
14
19
—
69
Meridian: Bailey Hodge 2, Simran Parmar 30, Harlon Stuit 2, Tyler Linderman 13, Camden Burgess 8, Josh Plagerman 2, Warren Utschinski 2. Total: 59.
Overlake: Bryce DeLay 13, Tellier Lundquist 23, Zeyad Daher 8, Zach Foster 3, Owen Friend 18. Total: 68.
Nooksack Valley 51, Blaine 37
Blaine
9
8
14
6
—
37
Nooksack Valley
15
4
14
18
—
51
Blaine: Benjamin Adams 9, Anthony Ball 18, Jalen Kortlever 4, Michael Baldwin 3, Colby Knutzen 3. Total: 37.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 7, Ty Rawls 6, Casey Bauman 14, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 12, Jordan Veening 10, Kyle Veldman 0, Jimmy Hagen 2, Ryan Veening 0. Total: 51.
Girls
Nooksack Valley 53, Blaine 22
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 8, Alexis Hallberg 0, Ashley Dickerson 8, Lauren Kordas 1, Chloe Archer 0, Josie Deming 4, Ziyona Ward 0, Jessica Phillips 2, Sydney Feenstra 0. Total: 22.
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 2, Darlene Zarate 3, Rachel Sande 15, Karley Stremler 8, Jenna Tenkley 6, Vanessa Galindo 2, Nicole VanderHeiden 3, Katrina Gimmaka 14. Total: 53.
Oak Harbor 41, Bellingham 29
Bellingham
6
8
5
10
—
29
Oak Harbor
15
6
9
11
—
41
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 0, Jacquie Estrada 4, Susie Bennett 6, Yumin Buckley 0, Dita Dalthorp 2, Autumn Jacobsen 7, Amya Cook 2, Bianca Garcia 0, Eliza Rossman 8. Total: 29.
Oak Harbor: Rahsanna Graham 10, Aleizah Espiritu 0, Delija Cammon 0, Bryn Langrock 20, Samantha Hines 0, Mikhaela Cortez 5, Julie Jansen 2, Aujanni Frye 2, Jordan Wood-Pina 0, Jhayna Bowie 2. Total: 41.
Snohomish 51, Ferndale 44
Snohomish
12
16
3
20
—
51
Ferndale
12
11
11
12
—
44
Snohomish: Katie Brandvold 16, Madi VanSlightenhorst 0, Morgan Marshall 1, Maya DuChesne 9, Emily Preach 0, Cassidy McGee 0, Kyra Beckman 10, Courtney Perry 5, Quinn Otteson 9, Lexi Sunagel 0. Total: 51.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 3, Skylar Robison 2, Gabby Edison 7, Rylee Weg 10, Nicole Guessford 0, Darrien Camarillo 5, Peyton Humbert 5, Emma Hindes 6, Drew Westford 8. Total: 44.
Lynden Christian 51, Archbishop Murphy 36
Archbishop Murphy
10
12
2
12
—
36
Lynden Christian
12
8
16
15
—
51
Archbishop Murphy: Izzy Lucas 0, Megan Dorney 2, Julia Lucas 2, Emily Rodabaugh 11, Audrey Graham 2, Chloe Morrison 9, Lexi Ducheane 2, Mikail Montez 8. Total: 36.
Lynden Christian: Torina Hommes 0, Isabela Hernandez 2, Riley Dykstra 0, Sam VanLoo 11, Riley VanHulzen 5, Avery Dykstra 20, Shyann Brandsma 0, Emmalee Bailey 13. Total: 51.
