Squalicum girls basketball struggles with Mountlake Terrace’s press

Mountlake Terrace’s defense was too much for Squalicum as the Storm fell 51-49 Thursday at Squalicum High School.
Squalicum had trouble breaking the Hawks’ press. Squalicum coach Vic Wolffis said Mountlake Terrace’s defensive pressure forced his team into too many mistakes.
“We don’t feel real good about this one,” Wolffis said. “There were large chunks of the first and third quarters where we were turning the ball over.”
Carmi Fenner led the Storm with 12 points. Chalae Wolters didn’t play because of a foot injury.
Boys
Mount Baker 70, South Whidbey 46: The Mountaineers outscored South Whidbey 25-4 in the fourth quarter.
Mount Baker coach Rob Gray said his team played hard on defense, which wore down South Whidbey.
Grant Balvanz had a game-high 21 points for Mount Baker.
Squalicum 67, Everett 62: Damek Mitchell had 21 of his game-high 27 points in the second half to help give Squalicum the win.
Kendall Engelhart had 10 points and six rebounds and Jack Wendling provided a spark off the bench with 10 points for the Storm.
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-0
0-0
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
0-0
0-0
Girls
Mountlake Terrace 51, Squalicum 49
Mountlake Terrace
15
12
14
10
—
51
Squalicum
13
12
13
11
—
49
Mountlake Terrace: Jorie Lambert 14, Nohea Morrison 7, Aynika Nuckles 8, Jasmine Zenk 12, Kierra Scott 8, Eliza Sandoval 2. Total: 51.
Squalicum: Sheffy Williams 2, Mady Blackwell 4, Des’ree Henry 5, Mariana Madera 4, Hope Jorgensen 2, Josie Andert 10, Carmi Fenner 12, Hannah Larkin 10. Total: 49.
Boys
Squalicum
16
10
22
20
—
67
Everett
5
26
13
18
—
62
Squalicum: Taylor Lenderman 0, Jacob Hardy 0, Ben Peterson 2, Jack Wendling 10, Damek Mitchell 27, DeVante’ Powell 17, Kendall Engelhart 10, Jacob Johnson 2, Deidrick Mitchell 0 Total: 67.
Everett: Wes Erickson 6, Travis Barnes 0, Preston Campbell 4, Bogdan Fesiienko 0, Byron Lewellen 13, Nathan Tuck 5, Louis Cornelius Davis 12, Murdock Rutledge 4, Elijah Ross-Rutter 3, Desmond Burton 15. Total: 62.
Mount Baker 70, South Whidbey 46
South Whidbey
8
17
17
4
—
46
Mount Baker
9
22
14
25
—
70
South Whidbey: Cameron Asay 4, Tyler Heggenes 2, Kody Newman 0, Maxfield Friedman 13, Thorin Helmersen 4, Lewis Pope 16, Anton Klein 4, Kellen Boyd 1, Levi Buck 2. Total: 46.
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 6, Keenan Gray 7, Jed Schleimer 4, Kaleb Bass 9, Parker Malone 4, Dionisio Romero 0, Carson Engholm 8, Thomas Barbo 6, TJ Bass 5, Grant Balvanz 21. Total: 70.
