McDowell twins help lead Sehome girls basketball to victory

Carissa and Tori McDowell were in sync Wednesday, as the twins combined for 15 points to give Sehome a 44-30 win over Marysville-Pilchuck at Sehome High School.
Madison Ulrich and Carissa McDowell each scored a team-high eight points, and 10 Mariners scored in what coach Kim Kirk lauded as a well-rounded effort.
“Everybody had opportunities to score,” Kirk said. “We played unselfish.”
The McDowell twins added four steals each, which led to quick points for Sehome. The Mariners only allowed 13 points in the first half.
Meridian 59, Ferndale 46 – Kyrin Baklund had 23 points and Ellesse FitzGerald had 19 to boost the Trojans to victory. Meridian outrebounded Ferndale 39-35 and shot 51 percent compared to the Golden Eagles’ 23 percent. Ferndale had 11 turnovers to Meridian’s 20.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-1
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-1
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome 44, Marysville-Pilchuck 30
Marysville-Pilchuck
4
9
12
5
—
30
Sehome
9
12
12
11
—
44
Marysville-Pilchuck: Hannah Koehn 6, Ivy Enberg 0, Mackenzie Konsor 5, Lauren Carson 4, Kennedy Lenteni 0, Lilianne Fischer 0, Olivia Lee 10, Alex Grimm 2, Dominique Jenkins 3, Hayley Dixon 0. Total: 30.
Sehome: Lily Lind 2, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 2, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 5, Tori McDowell 7, Madison Ulrich 8, Emma Clark 4, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 4, Carissa McDowell 8. Total: 44.
Meridian 59, Ferndale 46
Meridian
20
17
9
13
—
59
Ferndale
12
12
13
9
—
46
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 4, Kyrin Baklund 23, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 19, Natalie Swanson 0, Tanis Harrison 5, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 8. Total: 59.
Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Skylar Robison 3, Kylie Honrud 4, Gabby Edison 13, Rylee Weg 14, Nicole Guessford 7, Peyton Humbert 3, Drew Westford 0. Total: 46.
