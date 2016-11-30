High School Basketball

November 30, 2016 10:46 PM

McDowell twins help lead Sehome girls basketball to victory

Carissa and Tori McDowell were in sync Wednesday, as the twins combined for 15 points to give Sehome a 44-30 win over Marysville-Pilchuck at Sehome High School.

Madison Ulrich and Carissa McDowell each scored a team-high eight points, and 10 Mariners scored in what coach Kim Kirk lauded as a well-rounded effort.

“Everybody had opportunities to score,” Kirk said. “We played unselfish.”

The McDowell twins added four steals each, which led to quick points for Sehome. The Mariners only allowed 13 points in the first half.

Meridian 59, Ferndale 46 – Kyrin Baklund had 23 points and Ellesse FitzGerald had 19 to boost the Trojans to victory. Meridian outrebounded Ferndale 39-35 and shot 51 percent compared to the Golden Eagles’ 23 percent. Ferndale had 11 turnovers to Meridian’s 20.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

0-1

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

0-1

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-0

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-1

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

2-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

1-0

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

1-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

1-1

0-0

Squalicum (2A)

1-0

0-0

Sehome 44, Marysville-Pilchuck 30

Marysville-Pilchuck

4

9

12

5

30

Sehome

9

12

12

11

44

Marysville-Pilchuck: Hannah Koehn 6, Ivy Enberg 0, Mackenzie Konsor 5, Lauren Carson 4, Kennedy Lenteni 0, Lilianne Fischer 0, Olivia Lee 10, Alex Grimm 2, Dominique Jenkins 3, Hayley Dixon 0. Total: 30.

Sehome: Lily Lind 2, Madison MacPhee 2, Alex Payne 2, Taryn Clark 2, Natalie Zender 5, Tori McDowell 7, Madison Ulrich 8, Emma Clark 4, Kathleen Albert 0, Sarah Eisess 4, Carissa McDowell 8. Total: 44.

Meridian 59, Ferndale 46

Meridian

20

17

9

13

59

Ferndale

12

12

13

9

46

Meridian: Ryley Zapien 4, Kyrin Baklund 23, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 19, Natalie Swanson 0, Tanis Harrison 5, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 8. Total: 59.

Ferndale: Carmelita Rodriguez 2, Skylar Robison 3, Kylie Honrud 4, Gabby Edison 13, Rylee Weg 14, Nicole Guessford 7, Peyton Humbert 3, Drew Westford 0. Total: 46.

