Rubbert stuffs stat sheet to boost Lynden Christian to win

Lynden Christian coach Roger DeBoer didn’t know what to expect from his team this season after seven seniors graduated from the program.
He found out Tuesday this team is ready to play as host Lynden Christian beat Friday Harbor 73-36.
“I was pleased with our fast start,” DeBoer said. “It felt like having a brand new team with energy and enthusiasm.”
Grant Rubbert led the way with 23 points and had eight rebounds, six assists and five steals. The Lyncs forced 23 turnovers and held Friday Harbor to one scorer in double figures.
Bellingham 60, Nooksack Valley 46 – Bellingham used its athleticism to get into the lane and score 26 points in the paint. Spencer Lee and Caden Mee each scored a game-high 15 points. The Red Raiders were outscored 20-15 in the first quarter but held the advantage in the rest.
Girls
Lynden 71, Charles Best 47 – The Lions raced to a 26-8 lead in the first quarter and led 51-16 at halftime. Jasmyne Neria led Lynden with 12 points. Freshman Keylie Hershey started at point guard and contributed five points.
Meridian 53, Bellingham 27 – Meridian had 27 more shot attempts, and Ryley Zapien scored a game-high 10 points to lead the Trojans.
Squalicum 37, Sehome 36 – Squalicum trailed by two with four seconds left when Josie Andert buried a 3-pointer to boost the Storm. Andert finished with 12 points, and her winning 3 was only Squalicum’s second basket from beyond the arc.
Blaine 35, Coupeville 19 – The host Borderites beat the Wolves. No other information was available at press time.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-1
0-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-0
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
0-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Mount Baker (1A)
1-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0
0-0
Squalicum (2A)
0-0
0-0
Boys
Lynden Christian 73, Friday Harbor 36
Friday Harbor
6
6
7
17
—
36
Lynden Christian
18
20
19
16
—
73
Friday Harbor: Kyle Mapstead 13, Eli Cooper-West 5, Isaac Mayer 4, John Gustafson 4, Joe Stewart 3, Jake Lowe 3, Rio Black 2, Simon Vincent 2, Andy Stromberg 0, Lucas Chevalier 0, Marshal Clark 0. Total: 36.
Lynden Christian: Grant Rubbert 23, Cole Bajema 17, Andrew DeVries 16, Cristian Colwell 10, Luke Boss 3, George De Jong 2, Michael Lancaster 1, Josh Westra 1, Jordan Riddle 0, Hunter Tevelde 0. Total: 73.
Bellingham 60, Nooksack Valley 46
Bellingham
15
16
12
17
—
60
Nooksack Valley
20
7
7
12
—
46
Bellingham: K.K. Cox 5, Kobey Georgen 2, Drew McFall 6, Spencer Lee 15, Rits Voeut 14, Zach Nolan 3, Caden Mee 15. Total: 60.
Nooksack Valley: David Flores 12, Ty Rawls 4, Casey Bauman 12, Baylor Galley 0, Koert Weidkamp 5, Jordan Veening 7, Jeremy Dykes 6 Total: 46.
Girls
Blaine 35, Coupeville 19
Coupeville
00
00
00
00
—
19
Blaine
00
00
00
00
—
35
Lynden 71, Charles Best 47
Charles Best
8
8
18
13
—
47
Lynden
26
25
13
7
—
71
Charles Best: Total: 47.
Lynden: Liv Tjoelker 4, Lauren Zwiers 4, Blakely Doerge 5, Jasmyne Neria 12, Faith Dutt 10, Keylie Hershey 5, Heidi Lankhaar 3, Elisa Kooiman 10, Kyla Bonsen 6, Ruby VanderHaak 2, Natalie Amos 8. Total: 71.
Squalicum 37, Sehome 36
Sehome
5
7
11
13
—
36
Squalicum
13
11
6
7
—
37
Sehome: Maddy Hooker 11, Madison MacPhee 3, Alex Payne 3, Taryn Clark 4, Natalie Zender 0, Tori McDowell 2, Madison Ulrich 4, Emma Clark 0, Sarah Eisess 3, Carissa McDowell 6. Total: 36.
Squalicum: Sheffy Williams 3, Mady Blackwell 0, Des’ree Henry 2, Mariana Madera 10, Hope Jorgensen 2, Josie Andert 12, Chalae Wolters 2, Carmi Fenner 4, Hannah Larkin 2. Total: 37.
Meridian 53, Bellingham 27
Meridian
13
17
8
15
—
53
Bellingham
2
4
9
12
—
27
Meridian: Ryley Zapien 10, Kyrin Baklund 6, Taran Tutterrow 0, Ellesse FitzGerald 7, Natalie Swanson 4, MaKenna Holz 1, Tanis Harrison 3, Emily Stuth 0, Kiana Gray 8, Jolee Sipma 8, Lindsey Moore 2, Alexis Groen 4 Total: 53.
Bellingham: Lindsey Richard 5, Jacquie Estrada 0, Susie Bennett 3, Yumin Buckley 1, Eliza Rossman 0, Bianca Garcia 0, Amya Cook 4, Dita Dalthorp 0, Emma Daniels 4, Autumn Jacobsen 10. Total: 27.
