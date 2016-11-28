High School Basketball

November 28, 2016 10:37 PM

Soares sisters lead Mount Baker to win in first game of the season

Girls

Mount Baker led by only six points entering the fourth quarter, but then the Soares sisters took over to take care of Nooksack Valley 53-32 on Monday at Mount Baker High School.

Senior Jessica Soares and junior Stephanie Soares combined for 24 points and carried the Mountaineers to a 23-point fourth quarter. Jessica finished with 18 points and was a force in the paint with her 6-foot-4 frame.

“They did a good job of pounding the ball inside,” Nooksack Valley coach Shane Wichers said. “Fatigue became an issue for us in the fourth quarter.”

Boys

Marysville-Pilchuck 69, Sehome 55 – The visiting Mariners lost to the Tomahawks. No other information was available at press time.

Boys scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Sehome (2A)

0-1

0-0

Anacortes (2A)

0-0

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

0-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

0-0

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

0-0

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-0

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

0-0

0-0

Squalicum (2A)

0-0

0-0

Girls scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Mount Baker (1A)

1-0

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-1

0-0

Anacortes (2A)

0-0

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

0-0

0-0

Blaine (2A)

0-0

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

0-0

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-0

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

0-0

0-0

Sehome (2A)

0-0

0-0

Squalicum (2A)

0-0

0-0

Mount Baker 53, Nooksack Valley 32

Nooksack Valley

7

10

7

8

32

Mount Baker

8

12

10

23

53

Nooksack Valley: Katrina Gimmaka 16, Rachel Sande 5, Jenna Tenkley 4, Karley Stremler 3, Darlene Zarate 2, Nicole VanderHeiden 2, Kora Larsen 0, Maddi Myhre 0, Kayleasha Davis 0, Vanessa Galindo 0. Total: 32.

Mount Baker: Stephanie Soares 18, Kylind Powell 8, Danielle Tyler 7, Jessica Soares 6, McKenzie Yost 6, Haylee Malone 4, Breanna Hesyck 2, Abby Yost 2, Jordan LaTorre 0, Aine Neithardt-Smith 0. Total: 53.

Marysville-Pilchuck 69, Sehome 55

Sehome

00

00

00

00

55

Marysville-Pilchuck

00

00

00

00

69

