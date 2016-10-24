High School Basketball

October 24, 2016 2:20 PM

Northwest Board seeking basketball officials for 2016-17 season

By David Rasbach

The Northwest Board of Basketball Officials is seeking officials for high school and middle school boys’ and girls’ games this winter and is holding an informational meeting Sunday, Oct. 30 in Mount Vernon.

The NWB provides basketball officials for games in Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties.

Training classes for new and returning officials will begin 6 p.m. Sunday at LaVenture Middle School (1200 LaVenture Road, Mount Vernon). For more information about officiating boys’ games, contact Steve Somers at 360-815-1399 and more information about officiating girls’ games contact Brian Lindgren at 360-720-4865 or visit NorthwestBoard.com.

