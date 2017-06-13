He helped turn around the Red Raiders; now he’s ready ‘to explore the next chapter of my life’

Rick Ellis announced that he is stepping down after six years leading the Bellingham High softball team.
“It was quite a run, but the time has come to explore the next chapter of my life which will include spending more time with my grand children and expanding my painting business,” Ellis wrote in an email.
Ellis led the Red Raiders to a 51-72 record, and the team reached the postseason the past three years after not making the district tournament for more than a decade. This spring, Bellingham went 15-7 overall and tied for second in the Northwest Conference standings.
“I’m so thankful that Chad Larsen gave me the opportunity to rebuild a struggling program and will cherish every moment I had at Bellingham,” Ellis wrote.
Before coming to Bellingham, Ellis led the Squalicum softball program for eight seasons.
