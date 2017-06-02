Which Sehome softball player earned All-NWC MVP honors after a perfect regular season?

After helping the Sehome softball team to an unbeaten (20-0) regular-season record, a second-place finish in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament and into the 2A State Tournament, junior outfielder Carissa McDowell has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.

Twin sister Tori McDowell, an infielder, joined her as a first-team selection, as did teammates Savannah Smith, a sophomore pitcher, and Megan Hall, a sophomore catcher. The Mariners’ Jim Emerson also was selected Coach of the Year.

Bellingham had two players selected to the first team with senior short stop Lindsey Richard and pitcher/first baseman Eliza Rossman, while Lynden, Mount Baker and Lynden Christian each placed had one player chosen first team – Lions junior second baseman/short stop Alexis Fredin, Mountaineers freshman utility player Jordan Miles and Lyncs freshman first baseman/catcher Maggie Vander Griend.

Rounding out the first team were Sedro-Woolley’s Riley Conn, Anacortes junior catcher Aubrey Costanza and junior third baseman Rachael Stout and Lakewood senior catcher Jenna Melton and freshman pitcher Kassidy Millar.

Whatcom County second-team selections were: Bellingham’s Carrie Latimer; Blaine’s Lyric Berry; Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman, Megan Paoli and Breanna Swendt; Lynden Christian’s Hollie Scott; Mount Baker’s Tara Chambers and Sehome’s Lauren Dodge.