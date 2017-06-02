Which Sehome softball player earned All-NWC MVP honors after a perfect regular season?

After helping the Sehome softball team to an unbeaten (20-0) regular-season record, a second-place finish in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament and into the 2A State Tournament, junior outfielder Carissa McDowell has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.
Twin sister Tori McDowell, an infielder, joined her as a first-team selection, as did teammates Savannah Smith, a sophomore pitcher, and Megan Hall, a sophomore catcher. The Mariners’ Jim Emerson also was selected Coach of the Year.
Bellingham had two players selected to the first team with senior short stop Lindsey Richard and pitcher/first baseman Eliza Rossman, while Lynden, Mount Baker and Lynden Christian each placed had one player chosen first team – Lions junior second baseman/short stop Alexis Fredin, Mountaineers freshman utility player Jordan Miles and Lyncs freshman first baseman/catcher Maggie Vander Griend.
Rounding out the first team were Sedro-Woolley’s Riley Conn, Anacortes junior catcher Aubrey Costanza and junior third baseman Rachael Stout and Lakewood senior catcher Jenna Melton and freshman pitcher Kassidy Millar.
Whatcom County second-team selections were: Bellingham’s Carrie Latimer; Blaine’s Lyric Berry; Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman, Megan Paoli and Breanna Swendt; Lynden Christian’s Hollie Scott; Mount Baker’s Tara Chambers and Sehome’s Lauren Dodge.
All-Northwest Conference Softball team
MVP: Carissa McDowell (Sehome)
Coach of the Year: Jim Emerson (Sehome)
First team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Riley Conn
Sedro-Woolley
NA
NA
Aubrey Costanza
Anacortes
C
Jr.
Alexis Fredin
Lynden
2B/SS
Jr.
Megan Hall
Sehome
C
So.
Tori McDowell
Sehome
IF
Jr.
Jenna Melton
Lakewood
C
Sr.
Jordan Miles
Mount Baker
Util.
Fr.
Kassidy Millar
Lakewood
P
Fr.
Lindsey Richard
Bellingham
SS
Sr.
Eliza Rossman
Bellingham
P/1B
Sr.
Savannah Smith
Sehome
P
So.
Rachael Stout
Anacortes
3B
Jr.
Maggie Vander Griend
Lynden Christian
1B/C
Fr.
Second team
Player
School
Pos.
Yr.
Jacy Ammons
Sedro-Woolley
NA
NA
Megan Bellusci
Anacortes
2B
Fr.
Lyric Berry
Blaine
P
Sr.
Tara Chambers
Mount Baker
Util.
Sr.
Lauren Dodge
Sehome
IF
Jr.
Hannah Forst
Sedro-Woolley
NA
NA
Elisa Kooiman
Lynden
SS
Sr.
Prestyn Lalone
Lakewood
IF
Sr.
Carrie Latimer
Bellingham
C
Jr.
Hollie Scott
Lynden Christian
OF
Sr.
Megan Paoli
Lynden
C
Jr.
Brandy Smith
Burlington-Edison
NA
NA
Breanna Swendt
Lynden
P
So.
