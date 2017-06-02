Sehome’s Carissa McDowell positions herself to record an out during the Class 2A Bi-District Softball Tournament May 17 at Janicki Fields in Sedro-Woolley. McDowell was selected the All-NWC Most Valuable Player.
Prep Baseball & Softball

June 02, 2017 5:00 AM

Which Sehome softball player earned All-NWC MVP honors after a perfect regular season?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

After helping the Sehome softball team to an unbeaten (20-0) regular-season record, a second-place finish in the Class 2A Bi-District Tournament and into the 2A State Tournament, junior outfielder Carissa McDowell has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches.

Twin sister Tori McDowell, an infielder, joined her as a first-team selection, as did teammates Savannah Smith, a sophomore pitcher, and Megan Hall, a sophomore catcher. The Mariners’ Jim Emerson also was selected Coach of the Year.

Bellingham had two players selected to the first team with senior short stop Lindsey Richard and pitcher/first baseman Eliza Rossman, while Lynden, Mount Baker and Lynden Christian each placed had one player chosen first team – Lions junior second baseman/short stop Alexis Fredin, Mountaineers freshman utility player Jordan Miles and Lyncs freshman first baseman/catcher Maggie Vander Griend.

Rounding out the first team were Sedro-Woolley’s Riley Conn, Anacortes junior catcher Aubrey Costanza and junior third baseman Rachael Stout and Lakewood senior catcher Jenna Melton and freshman pitcher Kassidy Millar.

Whatcom County second-team selections were: Bellingham’s Carrie Latimer; Blaine’s Lyric Berry; Lynden’s Elisa Kooiman, Megan Paoli and Breanna Swendt; Lynden Christian’s Hollie Scott; Mount Baker’s Tara Chambers and Sehome’s Lauren Dodge.

All-Northwest Conference Softball team

MVP: Carissa McDowell (Sehome)

Coach of the Year: Jim Emerson (Sehome)

First team

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Riley Conn

Sedro-Woolley

NA

NA

Aubrey Costanza

Anacortes

C

Jr.

Alexis Fredin

Lynden

2B/SS

Jr.

Megan Hall

Sehome

C

So.

Tori McDowell

Sehome

IF

Jr.

Jenna Melton

Lakewood

C

Sr.

Jordan Miles

Mount Baker

Util.

Fr.

Kassidy Millar

Lakewood

P

Fr.

Lindsey Richard

Bellingham

SS

Sr.

Eliza Rossman

Bellingham

P/1B

Sr.

Savannah Smith

Sehome

P

So.

Rachael Stout

Anacortes

3B

Jr.

Maggie Vander Griend

Lynden Christian

1B/C

Fr.

Second team

Player

School

Pos.

Yr.

Jacy Ammons

Sedro-Woolley

NA

NA

Megan Bellusci

Anacortes

2B

Fr.

Lyric Berry

Blaine

P

Sr.

Tara Chambers

Mount Baker

Util.

Sr.

Lauren Dodge

Sehome

IF

Jr.

Hannah Forst

Sedro-Woolley

NA

NA

Elisa Kooiman

Lynden

SS

Sr.

Prestyn Lalone

Lakewood

IF

Sr.

Carrie Latimer

Bellingham

C

Jr.

Hollie Scott

Lynden Christian

OF

Sr.

Megan Paoli

Lynden

C

Jr.

Brandy Smith

Burlington-Edison

NA

NA

Breanna Swendt

Lynden

P

So.

