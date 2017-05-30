Ferndale’s Matt James, left, was selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player, while Lynden pitcher Trevin Hope was selected Pitcher of the Year.
Ferndale’s Matt James, left, was selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player, while Lynden pitcher Trevin Hope was selected Pitcher of the Year. Staff The Bellingham Herald
Ferndale’s Matt James, left, was selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player, while Lynden pitcher Trevin Hope was selected Pitcher of the Year. Staff The Bellingham Herald

Prep Baseball & Softball

May 30, 2017 5:00 AM

These Whatcom County baseball players were honored on the All-NWC team

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Ferndale senior catcher Matt James has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches, while Lynden junior Trevin Hope was selected Pitcher of the Year.

James, who is heading to Notre Dame next year, helped the Golden Eagles to a 12-11 mark this year and into the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament. He is joined on the first team by senior teammate Max Jeffrey at short stop.

Hope helped lead the Lions to a NWC title, a 19-4 record and the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament. Senior Jared House was the only other Lynden player to make the first team at first base, but Cory White also was selected Coach of the Year.

Blaine third-baseman sophomore Chase Abshere, Sehome junior third-baseman Shane Jamison, Burlington-Edison senior second baseman Max Thurmond and Blaine senior short stop Jalen Kortlever rounded out the first-team infielders selected.

Anacortes junior Lincoln Gilden was the only outfielder listed on the first team, while Burlington-Edison senior catcher Hunter Anderson, Anacortes junior catcher Anthony Notaro and Anacortes junior pitcher Caden Cornett rounded out the first team.

Whatcom County players selected to the second team were: Sehome senior outfielder/designated hitter Dane Faris, Lynden Christian senior outfielder Tyson Cline, Squalicum senior outfielder Jack Boysen, Blaine junior catcher Kai Nagle, Bellingham sophomore second baseman Kyle Payne, Ferndale junior outfielder James Hinson, Meridian junior outfielder Henry Skaggs, Sehome junior pitcher Evan Kingma and Lynden sophomore pitcher James Marsh.

All-Northwest Conference team

Most Valuable Player: Matt James (Ferndale)

Pitcher of the Year: Trevin Hope (Lynden)

Coach of the Year: Cory White (Lynden)

First team

Player

Yr.

Pos.

School

Chase Abshere

So.

3B

Blaine

Hunter Anderson

Sr.

C

Burlington-Edison

Caden Cornett

Jr.

P

Anacortes

Lincoln Gilden

Jr.

OF

Anacortes

Trevin Hope

Jr.

P

Lynden

Jared House

Sr.

1B

Lynden

Matt James

Sr.

C

Fernadale

Shane Jamison

Jr.

3B

Sehome

Max Jeffrey

Sr.

SS

Fernadale

Jalen Kortlever

Sr.

SS

Blaine

Anthony Notaro

Jr.

C

Anacortes

Max Thurmond

Sr.

2B

Burlington-Edison

Second team

Player

Yr.

Pos.

School

Jack Boysen

Sr.

OF

Squalicum

Tyson Cline

Sr.

CF

Lynden Christian

Chris Cook

Sr.

SS

Burlington-Edison

Caden Cornett

Jr.

OF

Anacortes

Dane Faris

Sr.

LF/DH

Sehome

James Hinson

Jr.

CF

Ferndale

Kai Nagle

Jr.

C

Blaine

Kyle Payne

So.

2B

Blaine

Ty Saunders

So.

SS

Anacortes

Henry Skaggs

Jr.

OF

Meridian

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title?

What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title? 1:11

What's it going to take for Sehome to win a state softball title?
From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 1:24

From mountains to the ocean, watch the 2017 Ski to Sea Race
Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race 2:41

Drone views of the 2017 Ski to Sea Race

View More Video

Sports Videos