These Whatcom County baseball players were honored on the All-NWC team

Ferndale senior catcher Matt James has been selected the All-Northwest Conference Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches, while Lynden junior Trevin Hope was selected Pitcher of the Year.
James, who is heading to Notre Dame next year, helped the Golden Eagles to a 12-11 mark this year and into the Class 3A Northwest District Tournament. He is joined on the first team by senior teammate Max Jeffrey at short stop.
Hope helped lead the Lions to a NWC title, a 19-4 record and the first round of the Class 2A State Tournament. Senior Jared House was the only other Lynden player to make the first team at first base, but Cory White also was selected Coach of the Year.
Blaine third-baseman sophomore Chase Abshere, Sehome junior third-baseman Shane Jamison, Burlington-Edison senior second baseman Max Thurmond and Blaine senior short stop Jalen Kortlever rounded out the first-team infielders selected.
Anacortes junior Lincoln Gilden was the only outfielder listed on the first team, while Burlington-Edison senior catcher Hunter Anderson, Anacortes junior catcher Anthony Notaro and Anacortes junior pitcher Caden Cornett rounded out the first team.
Whatcom County players selected to the second team were: Sehome senior outfielder/designated hitter Dane Faris, Lynden Christian senior outfielder Tyson Cline, Squalicum senior outfielder Jack Boysen, Blaine junior catcher Kai Nagle, Bellingham sophomore second baseman Kyle Payne, Ferndale junior outfielder James Hinson, Meridian junior outfielder Henry Skaggs, Sehome junior pitcher Evan Kingma and Lynden sophomore pitcher James Marsh.
All-Northwest Conference team
Most Valuable Player: Matt James (Ferndale)
Pitcher of the Year: Trevin Hope (Lynden)
Coach of the Year: Cory White (Lynden)
First team
Player
Yr.
Pos.
School
Chase Abshere
So.
3B
Blaine
Hunter Anderson
Sr.
C
Burlington-Edison
Caden Cornett
Jr.
P
Anacortes
Lincoln Gilden
Jr.
OF
Anacortes
Trevin Hope
Jr.
P
Lynden
Jared House
Sr.
1B
Lynden
Matt James
Sr.
C
Fernadale
Shane Jamison
Jr.
3B
Sehome
Max Jeffrey
Sr.
SS
Fernadale
Jalen Kortlever
Sr.
SS
Blaine
Anthony Notaro
Jr.
C
Anacortes
Max Thurmond
Sr.
2B
Burlington-Edison
Second team
Player
Yr.
Pos.
School
Jack Boysen
Sr.
OF
Squalicum
Tyson Cline
Sr.
CF
Lynden Christian
Chris Cook
Sr.
SS
Burlington-Edison
Caden Cornett
Jr.
OF
Anacortes
Dane Faris
Sr.
LF/DH
Sehome
James Hinson
Jr.
CF
Ferndale
Kai Nagle
Jr.
C
Blaine
Kyle Payne
So.
2B
Blaine
Ty Saunders
So.
SS
Anacortes
Henry Skaggs
Jr.
OF
Meridian
Comments