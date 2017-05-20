Prep Baseball & Softball

May 20, 2017 7:04 AM

Lynden softball team eliminated from playoffs on walk-off walk

By Tyler Urke

The Lynden softball team was eliminated from the Class 2A District Tournament on a walk-off base on balls against Cedarcrest on Friday at Janicki Fields.

Lynden got off to a hot start, scoring a run in the first inning and adding three runs in the third. But Cedarcrest answered with a run in the bottom of the third inning, three runs in the fifth inning and then the final run in the seventh to win 5-4.

“They’re 23-1 for a reason,” Lynden coach Steve Petersen said. “The middle of their order just hit the ball today.”

The Lions tallied one more hit than Cedarcrest as Megan Paoli went 3 for 4 with two runs and two doubles, and Alexis Fredin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles.

After entering the district tournament with a bye, Petersen said falling short of the goal of reaching state was disappointing.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity,” Petersen said. “After starting 3-5, I would say we had a really successful season.”

Cedarcrest went on to earn the final spot to state by beating Granite Falls 12-1.

Mountlake Terrace 4, Sehome 3 (8 innings) – Sehome suffered its first loss of the season Friday in the district title game against Mountlake Terrace at Janicki Fields.

The Mariners had already locked up a spot to next week’s state tournament at Carlon Park in Selah, but fell short of winning a district championship after eight innings of gritty softball.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Sehome (2A)

22-1

13-0

Lynden (2A)

15-8

10-3

Bellingham (2A)

15-7

10-3

Lakewood (2A)

16-6

10-3

Anacortes (2A)

15-9

10-3

Lynden Christian (1A)

11-10

8-5

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

13-8

8-5

Mount Baker (1A)

12-9

7-6

Blaine (2A)

4-16

4-9

Ferndale (3A)

5-15

4-9

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-13

3-10

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-16

3-10

Meridian (1A)

2-18

1-12

Squalicum (3A)

2-18

0-13

Cedarcrest 5, Lynden 4

Lynden

103

000

0

4

8

2

Cedarcrest

001

030

1

5

7

0

WP: Brown. LP: Breanna Swendt. Highlights: Lynden: Megan Paoli 3-4, 2 R, 2 2B; Alexis Fredin 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B, Elisa Kooiman 1-4, RBI.

Mountlake Terrace 4, Sehome 3 (8 innings)

Mountlake Terrace

4

Sehome

3

