Lynden softball team eliminated from playoffs on walk-off walk

The Lynden softball team was eliminated from the Class 2A District Tournament on a walk-off base on balls against Cedarcrest on Friday at Janicki Fields.
Lynden got off to a hot start, scoring a run in the first inning and adding three runs in the third. But Cedarcrest answered with a run in the bottom of the third inning, three runs in the fifth inning and then the final run in the seventh to win 5-4.
“They’re 23-1 for a reason,” Lynden coach Steve Petersen said. “The middle of their order just hit the ball today.”
The Lions tallied one more hit than Cedarcrest as Megan Paoli went 3 for 4 with two runs and two doubles, and Alexis Fredin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
After entering the district tournament with a bye, Petersen said falling short of the goal of reaching state was disappointing.
“We gave ourselves an opportunity,” Petersen said. “After starting 3-5, I would say we had a really successful season.”
Cedarcrest went on to earn the final spot to state by beating Granite Falls 12-1.
Mountlake Terrace 4, Sehome 3 (8 innings) – Sehome suffered its first loss of the season Friday in the district title game against Mountlake Terrace at Janicki Fields.
The Mariners had already locked up a spot to next week’s state tournament at Carlon Park in Selah, but fell short of winning a district championship after eight innings of gritty softball.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Sehome (2A)
22-1
13-0
Lynden (2A)
15-8
10-3
Bellingham (2A)
15-7
10-3
Lakewood (2A)
16-6
10-3
Anacortes (2A)
15-9
10-3
Lynden Christian (1A)
11-10
8-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
13-8
8-5
Mount Baker (1A)
12-9
7-6
Blaine (2A)
4-16
4-9
Ferndale (3A)
5-15
4-9
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-13
3-10
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-16
3-10
Meridian (1A)
2-18
1-12
Squalicum (3A)
2-18
0-13
Cedarcrest 5, Lynden 4
Lynden
103
000
0
—
4
8
2
Cedarcrest
001
030
1
—
5
7
0
WP: Brown. LP: Breanna Swendt. Highlights: Lynden: Megan Paoli 3-4, 2 R, 2 2B; Alexis Fredin 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B, Elisa Kooiman 1-4, RBI.
Mountlake Terrace 4, Sehome 3 (8 innings)
Mountlake Terrace
—
4
Sehome
—
3
Comments