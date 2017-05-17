Blaine softball team eliminated at district tournament

Blaine’s softball season came to an end Tuesday as the Borderites lost a Class 2A District Tournament game 11-1 in six innings to Lakewood at Janicki Fields.
It was the second time in as many days Blaine battled the Cougars, as the game was postponed due to weather conditions Monday. Blaine was leading 7-4 when the game was postponed.
The Borderites had trouble scoring off Lakewood pitcher Kassidy Miller, who racked up eight strikeouts while allowing only one run and six hits.
“She worked hard today,” Blaine coach Alisa Burk said. “She got six of her eight strikeouts on a nasty change-up.”
Bellingham 3, Archbishop Murphy 2 – The host Red Raiders won a Class 2A District Tournament elimination game against the visiting Wildcats. Bellingham will play Mountlake Terrace in the district quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Janicki Fields.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Sehome (2A)
20-0
13-0
Lynden (2A)
14-6
10-3
Bellingham (2A)
15-5
10-3
Lakewood (2A)
15-4
10-3
Anacortes (2A)
14-7
10-3
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-10
8-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
13-8
8-5
Mount Baker (1A)
11-8
7-6
Blaine (2A)
4-16
4-9
Ferndale (3A)
5-15
4-9
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-13
3-10
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-15
3-10
Meridian (1A)
2-18
1-12
Squalicum (3A)
2-18
0-13
Bellingham 3, Archbishop Murphy 2
Archbishop Murphy
—
2
Bellingham
—
3
Lakewood 11, Blaine 1 (6 innings)
Blaine
100
000
0
—
1
6
3
Lakewood
133
211
0
—
11
13
2
WP: Kassidy Miller. LP: Lyric Berry. Highlights: Blaine: Berry 3-3, 3 1B, R; Mikayla Johnson 1-3, RBI.
