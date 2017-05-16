Meridian softball bounced from postseason by Sultan

The visiting Trojans were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday with a 22-6 loss to Sultan in a Class 1A District Tournament play-in game at Monroe High School.
Meridian finished the season 2-18 overall and 1-12 in conference play. No other information was available at press time.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Sehome (2A)
20-0
13-0
Lynden (2A)
14-6
10-3
Bellingham (2A)
14-5
10-3
Lakewood (2A)
15-4
10-3
Anacortes (2A)
14-7
10-3
Lynden Christian (1A)
10-10
8-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
13-7
8-5
Mount Baker (1A)
11-8
7-6
Blaine (2A)
4-15
4-9
Ferndale (3A)
5-15
4-9
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-13
3-10
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-15
3-10
Meridian (1A)
2-18
1-12
Squalicum (3A)
2-18
0-13
Sultan 22, Meridian 6
Meridian
—
6
Sultan
—
22
Comments