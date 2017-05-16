Prep Baseball & Softball

May 16, 2017 7:32 AM

Meridian softball bounced from postseason by Sultan

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

The visiting Trojans were eliminated from the playoffs on Monday with a 22-6 loss to Sultan in a Class 1A District Tournament play-in game at Monroe High School.

Meridian finished the season 2-18 overall and 1-12 in conference play. No other information was available at press time.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Sehome (2A)

20-0

13-0

Lynden (2A)

14-6

10-3

Bellingham (2A)

14-5

10-3

Lakewood (2A)

15-4

10-3

Anacortes (2A)

14-7

10-3

Lynden Christian (1A)

10-10

8-5

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

13-7

8-5

Mount Baker (1A)

11-8

7-6

Blaine (2A)

4-15

4-9

Ferndale (3A)

5-15

4-9

Burlington-Edison (2A)

7-13

3-10

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-15

3-10

Meridian (1A)

2-18

1-12

Squalicum (3A)

2-18

0-13

Sultan 22, Meridian 6

Meridian

6

Sultan

22

