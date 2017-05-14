Prep Baseball & Softball

May 14, 2017 6:21 AM

Lynden baseball loses district title game but state tourney awaits

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

The Lynden baseball team had a chance to win a Class 2A district title, but lost 1-0 to Liberty on Saturday at Daniels Field in Anacortes.

The Lions still claimed second place and a guaranteed spot in the state tournament, which starts May 20.

After going 17-2 during the regular season, Lynden had the No. 2 seed entering districts, which meant a first-round bye. The Lions drew Sehome in the quarterfinals and shutout the Mariners 4-0, and then dispatched Anacortes in the semifinals 2-1.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden (2A)

19-3

12-1

Anacortes (2A)

16-7

11-2

Blaine (2A)

17-5

10-3

Burlington-Edison (2A)

17-8

10-3

Ferndale (3A)

12-11

9-4

Sehome (2A)

13-9

8-5

Meridian (1A)

12-11

6-7

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-16

5-8

Lynden Christian (1A)

13-10

5-8

Squalicum (3A)

8-11

4-9

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

6-15

4-9

Bellingham (2A)

6-15

4-9

Mount Baker (1A)

3-15

2-11

Lakewood (2A)

1-16

1-13

Liberty 1, Lynden 0

Liberty

1

Lynden

0

