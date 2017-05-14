Lynden baseball loses district title game but state tourney awaits

The Lynden baseball team had a chance to win a Class 2A district title, but lost 1-0 to Liberty on Saturday at Daniels Field in Anacortes.
The Lions still claimed second place and a guaranteed spot in the state tournament, which starts May 20.
After going 17-2 during the regular season, Lynden had the No. 2 seed entering districts, which meant a first-round bye. The Lions drew Sehome in the quarterfinals and shutout the Mariners 4-0, and then dispatched Anacortes in the semifinals 2-1.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
19-3
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
16-7
11-2
Blaine (2A)
17-5
10-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
17-8
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
12-11
9-4
Sehome (2A)
13-9
8-5
Meridian (1A)
12-11
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-16
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
13-10
5-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-15
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
6-15
4-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Liberty 1, Lynden 0
Liberty
—
1
Lynden
—
0
