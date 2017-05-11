Ferndale baseball eliminated from playoffs with loss to Arlington

The Golden Eagles baseball team battled Class 3A Wesco North Division champion Arlington to keep its postseason hopes alive Wednesday but came up short, losing 5-1 at Arlington High School.
“They were a little better than we were today,” Ferndale coach Donny Hennigs said. “We were both playing for the same thing, and they’re a quality club.”
With the loss, Ferndale’s season comes to a close after going 11-9 in the regular season and 9-4 in league play.
The Golden Eagles committed three errors, but Hennigs said that shouldn’t take away from Arlington’s play. Arlington was first to score in the third inning, and then the Eagles tacked on three more runs in the fourth inning.
Ferndale’s only run came in the fourth inning when senior Matt James scored. James led his team with two hits, including a double.
James and nine other seniors played their final game. Hennigs said it was tough to see them play their last game.
“We talked about it after the game,” Hennigs said. “I’m sure it feels bad right now, but if they give it a couple of days, they will appreciate all the work they’ve put in for this program.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
19-2
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
14-7
11-2
Blaine (2A)
17-5
10-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
16-7
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
12-11
9-4
Sehome (2A)
13-9
8-5
Meridian (1A)
11-11
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-16
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-10
5-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-15
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
6-15
4-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Arlington 5, Ferndale 1
Ferndale
000
100
0
—
1
5
3
Arlington
001
301
0
—
5
6
1
WP: Scheward. LP: James Hinson. Highlights: Ferndale: Matt James 2-3, R, 2B; Max Jeffrey 2-3; Buddy Juneau 1-3.
