Ferndale keeps season alive with win over Stanwood

With their backs against the wall, the Golden Eagles decided they weren’t done playing baseball this season.
In a Class 3A District Tournament elimination game with host Stanwood on Tuesday, Ferndale was competitive at the plate which helped it earn a 4-1 win.
Ferndale jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was quickly answered by Stanwood with a run of its own in the bottom of the first inning. Ferndale broke the game open in the third inning with two runs, and then tacked on one more in the fourth inning.
Buddy Juneau went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Matt James was 1 for 2 with a run and an RBI and Reid Benson was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Mason Shaw pitched a gem allowing just the one run in the first inning while giving up only four hits.
“I hope having to win was a little motivation,” Ferndale coach Donny Hennigs said. “The guys didn’t want today to be the last day they get to put on a Golden Eagles jersey.”
Ferndale will play the loser of Shorewood/Arlington at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Ferndale High School.
Class 2A
Mountlake Terrace 1, Sehome 0 – Sehome’s draw in the Class 2A District Tournament paired them up against two of the tourney’s toughest pitchers, and the Mariners had no runs to show for it.
Sehome was shutout by University Prep’s Jared Maxfield in an elimination game on Tuesday after losing 4-0 to Lynden’s Trevin Hope on Saturday.
“You have to score to win and we haven’t done it these last two games unfortunately,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said. “We ran into two really good pitchers.”
The Mariners only mustered two hits, both by Alex Pitton, and struck out 10 times against Maxfield.
Archbishop Murphy 10, Blaine 1 – After a 17-3 regular season, Blaine’s baseball team wasn’t expecting to be bounced from the postseason after just two games.
But when the Borderites drew top-seeded Archbishop Murphy in an elimination game on Tuesday, it seems the cards were stacked against them this year.
“They were too good for us,” Blaine coach Sean Linville said. “They hit the ball all over the field. They were as advertised.”
The only inning Archbishop Murphy didn’t score in was the second, as it racked up 10 runs on 12 hits. Despite the early playoff exit, Linville said his team had a great season.
“For our program to win 17 regular season games, it’s a good accomplishment,” Linville said. “It didn’t go how we wanted, but that shouldn’t take away from what we did this year.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
19-2
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
14-7
11-2
Blaine (2A)
17-5
10-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
16-6
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
12-10
9-4
Sehome (2A)
13-9
8-5
Meridian (1A)
11-11
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-16
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-10
5-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-15
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
6-15
4-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Mountlake Terrace 1, Sehome 0
Mountlake Terrace
100
000
0
—
1
0
0
Sehome
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
WP: Jared Maxfield (6-1). LP: Evan Kingma (4-4). Highlights: Sehome: Alex Pitton 2-3, 2 1B.
Archbishop Murphy 10, Blaine 1
Blaine
001
000
0
—
1
6
1
Archbishop Murphy
103
411
0
—
10
12
0
WP: Milkey. LP: Brandon Watts (6-2). Highlights: Blaine: Chase Abshere 2-4, R; Julian Gonzalez 2-3.
Ferndale 4, Stanwood 1
Ferndale
102
100
0
—
4
6
1
Stanwood
100
000
0
—
1
4
1
WP: Mason Shaw. LP: Tiffany. Highlights: Ferndale: Buddy Juneau 2-4, RBI; Matt James 1-2, R, RBI; Reid Benson 1-3, R, RBI.
