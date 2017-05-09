Lynden vs. Anacortes baseball gallery

Lynden defeated Anacortes 2-1 in the 2A bi-district semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, in Anacortes.
Lynden's James Marsh pitches during a 2-1 victory over Anacortes in the 2A bi-district semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, in Anacortes.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Lynden's Marcos VanderVeen, left, tags Anacortes' Jack Collins out at second base in the 2A bi-district semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, in Anacortes.
Lynden players celebrate a 2-1 victory over Anacortes in the 2A bi-district semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, in Anacortes.
Lynden's Marcos VanderVeen, right, smiles after driving in the eventual winning run during a 2-1 victory over Anacortes in the 2A bi-district semifinals on Tuesday, May 9, in Anacortes.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
