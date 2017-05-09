Nooksack Valley’s baseball season ends with loss to Bush

Nooksack Valley’s season came to an end Monday with a 1-0 loss to Bush in the Class 1A Bi-District Baseball Tournament, but with the whole starting lineup returning next season, the future is bright.
A passed ball in the fifth inning allowed Bush to score the only run of the game at Joe Martin Stadium. Nooksack Valley totaled just two hits, but made plenty of contact, according to coach Scott Gelwicks.
“We hit the ball right at them,” Gelwicks said. “The truth is if we can’t score on the kid that threw against us, then we don’t deserve to win.”
Despite the loss, and an “underachieving season” compared to his own preseason expectations, Gelwicks said he saw a lot of growth this year which makes him excited for seasons to come.
“I thought our growth curve would be a little faster, but we have a core group back next year and we get a chance to do some good things this summer,” Gelwicks said. “We can build on this and learn from it. I feel like we’re going to be tough.”
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
18-2
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
14-6
11-2
Blaine (2A)
17-4
10-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
16-6
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
11-10
9-4
Sehome (2A)
13-8
8-5
Meridian (1A)
11-10
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-16
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-9
5-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-15
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
6-15
4-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Bush 1, Nooksack Valley 0
Nooksack Valley
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
Bush
000
010
0
—
1
4
0
LP: Evan Nietling.
Comments