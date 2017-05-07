Lynden Christian baseball heads to district semifinals with win over Bush

The host Lyncs scored seven runs in the first three innings en route to a Class 1A Bi-District Tournament first round win 11-1 over Bush in five innings on Saturday at Joe Martin Stadium.
Dylan Vander Yacht put on an offensive clinic as he went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBIs. Colby Flint, Tyson Cline and Payton Robertson also racked up two hits each.
On the mound, Ty Van Dyken was effective for Lynden Christian as he allowed just one run in the first inning while giving up two hits in the game.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had a playoff win,” Lynden Christian Coach Daniel Vander Kooi said. “The kids are excited.”
Lynden Christian will play Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) in the district semifinals at 3 p.m. on Monday at Joe Martin Stadium.
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 9, Nooksack Valley 0 – The visiting Pioneers faced a tough left-handed pitcher from Cedar Park Christian in the first round of the Class 1A Bi-District Tournament and had no answer at the plate.
“He was tricky,” Nooksack Valley coach Scott Gelwicks said. “He had great off-speed stuff and mixed speeds well.”
Cedar Park Christian mashed the ball in the first few innings to run away with the game. The Eagles scored three runs in both the first and second innings, and added runs in the third and fourth innings as well.
Gelwicks also said due to mistakes made by his team, the game was “pretty much over by the third inning.”
The Pioneers will play a loser-out game against Bush at 10 a.m. on Monday at Joe Martin Stadium.
Snohomish 3, Ferndale 2 – Snohomish scored three runs in the second on only one hit as visiting Ferndale committed multiple errors which proved to be the difference in the game.
Ferndale got on the scoreboard in the first inning, but only managed one more run in the sixth inning. Despite a solid pitching performance by James Hinson, the Golden Eagles came up short. Coach Donny Hennigs said Ferndale had a chance with the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh inning, but it couldn’t capitalize.
Burlington-Edison 4, Blaine 2 – The host Borderites dropped a Class 2A District Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Burlington-Edison on Saturday. Blaine will play Archbishop Murphy in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Daniels Field in Anacortes.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
17-2
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
14-6
11-2
Blaine (2A)
17-4
10-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
16-6
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
11-10
9-4
Sehome (2A)
13-7
8-5
Meridian (1A)
10-10
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-15
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
12-9
5-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-11
4-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-15
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
6-15
4-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 9, Nooksack Valley 0
Nooksack Valley
000
000
0
—
0
2
1
Cedar Park Chr. (Bothell)
331
101
0
—
9
9
0
WP: Flynn. LP: Kyle Veldman. Highlights: Nooksack Valley: Evan Nietling 1-3, Kyle Veldman 1-2.
Burlington-Edison 4, Blaine 2
Burlington-Edison
—
4
Blaine
—
2
Lynden Christian 11, Bush 1 (5 innings)
Bush
100
000
0
—
1
2
4
Lynden Christian
115
040
0
—
11
12
0
WP: Ty Van Dyken. LP: Puttkammer. Highlights: Lynden Christian: Colby Flint 2-4, R; Dylan Vander Yacht 2-2, 2R, 2 RBI; Tyson Cline 2-3, R; Payton Robertson 2-3, RBI, R; Shane Whittern 1-2, R, RBI.
Snohomish 3, Ferndale 2
Ferndale
100
001
0
—
2
7
2
Snohomish
030
000
0
—
3
5
0
WP: Jodock. LP: James Hinson. Highlights: Ferndale: Buddy Juneau 2-3, RBI; Mac Jeffrey 2-4, R; Matt James 2-3, R, 2B.
