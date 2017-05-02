Bellingham vs. Sehome baseball gallery

Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome's Felix Zavisubin, bottom, slides safe into second base as Bellingham's Kyle Payne jumps over him to catch the ball on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome's Shane Jamison, left, tags Bellingham's Levi Dahlberg out at third base in the final inning of a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham. Sehome won 3-0 to keep their season alive.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome's Evan Kingma pitches during a 3-0 complete game shutout against Bellingham in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com
Sehome defeated Bellingham 3-0 in a 2A bi-district baseball tournament play-in game on Tuesday, May 2, at Joe Martin Field in Bellingham.
Evan Abell
eabell@bhamherald.com