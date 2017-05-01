Meridian cruises past Granite Falls in baseball

The visiting Meridian baseball team scored runs in every inning except the sixth en route to an 11-5 nonleague win over Granite Falls on Saturday at Granite Falls High School.
Four Trojan batter recorded multi-hit days as Cole Weidkamp, Henry Skaggs, Baker Otter and Warren Utschinski had eight of Meridian’s nine hits. The Trojans were also aided by five errors committed by Granite Falls’ defense.
“The key for us today was our offensive execution,” Meridian coach Steve Slesk said. “We took advantage of our opportunities the best we have all year.”
Weidkamp earned the win after pitching five innings, and Lucas Hemenway shut the door in the final two innings.
Meridian will be the No. 1 seed representing the Northwest Conference in the Bi-District Tournament. The Trojans will play Sultan, the third seed out of the Cascade Conference, at 12:30 p.m. on May 6 at Joe Martin Field.
Lynden 8, Cedarcrest 0 – The Lions won their final game of the regular season against the host Red Wolves. Lynden (17-2, 12-1) finished the season with the best record in the Northwest Conference and captured a first-round bye in the Class 2A District Tournament. The Lions will play the winner of Bellingham/Sehome at Volunteer Park in Anacortes at 3 p.m. on May 6.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
17-2
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
13-6
11-2
Blaine (2A)
17-3
10-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
14-5
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
11-9
9-4
Sehome (2A)
12-7
8-5
Meridian (1A)
10-10
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-14
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-9
5-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-10
4-9
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-13
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
5-14
4-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Meridian 11, Granite Falls 5
Meridian
122
310
2
—
11
9
2
Granite Falls
300
101
0
—
5
8
5
WP: Cole Weidkamp. LP: Schneider. Highlights: Meridian: Weidkamp 2-4; Henry Skaggs 2-4; Baker Otter 2-5; Warren Utschinski 2-4.
