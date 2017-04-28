Abshere’s game-winning double lifts Blaine over Meridian

Chase Abshere doubled home Colby Knutzen with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give host Blaine a 2-1 Northwest Conference win over Meridian on Thursday at Pipeline Fields.
It was Abshere’s only hit of the game, but it was the biggest as with the win Blaine secured a first round bye in the 2A District Tournament starting May 2.
“It was a big moment for us,” Blaine coach Sean Linville said. “We can breathe a sigh of relief now.”
Brandon Watts improved to 6-1 as he allowed one run on four hits.
Sehome 6, Ferndale 4 – Sehome’s Felix Zavisubin won the pitcher’s duel with Ferndale’s James Hinson as the Mariners earned a Northwest Conference win. The game was tied 4-4 heading into the top of the seventh inning, but Hinson was forced to leave due to reaching his pitch count limit and Sehome tacked on the game-winning runs.
Anacortes 3, Squalicum 2 – Visiting Squalicum gave the team with the second best record in the Northwest Conference a test in a loss Thursday. The Storm scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but Anacortes added a run in the bottom of the fifth which proved to be the difference. Jack Boysen had two hits and August Williams went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Bellingham 6, Sedro-Woolley 5 – Nick Knutzen entered the game with a one-run lead and shut Sedro-Woolley down to help give Bellingham a Northwest Conference win. Knutzen struck out four out of six Cub batters en route to the victory. Kyle Payne supplied offense for the Red Raiders as he went 3 for 4 with a home run.
Lynden Christian 8, Mount Baker 6 – Lynden Christian scored five runs in the second inning to help pull away from Mount Baker in a Northwest Conference win. The Mounties had 13 hits compared to the Lyncs’ five hits, but Mount Baker also committed four errors.
Lynden 4, Lakewood 0 – The top team in the Northwest Conference kept on rolling Thursday as the Lions earned their 16th win and 12th conference win of the season. Lynden earned its eighth shutout of the season and second in a row after defeating Blaine 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lions have one regular season game remaining at Cedarcrest on Saturday.
Burlington-Edison 10, Nooksack Valley 0 – The visiting Pioneers lost a Northwest Conference game to the host Tigers. Nooksack Valley finished the season with a 6-14 record and a 5-8 conference record which ties Class 1A rival Lynden Christian. The top three 1A teams earn spots in the Bi-District Tournament starting May 6.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
16-2
12-1
Anacortes (2A)
13-6
11-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
14-5
10-3
Blaine (2A)
17-3
10-3
Ferndale (3A)
11-9
9-4
Sehome (2A)
12-7
8-5
Meridian (1A)
9-10
6-7
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-14
5-8
Lynden Christian (1A)
9-9
5-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-13
4-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-10
4-9
Bellingham (2A)
5-14
3-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-15
2-11
Lakewood (2A)
1-16
1-13
Sehome 6, Ferndale 4
Sehome
010
210
2
—
6
11
1
Ferndale
200
200
0
—
4
9
2
WP: Felix Zavisubin. LP: Jones. Highlights: Ferndale: Matt James 3-4, R, RBI, 3B; Max Jeffrey 3-4, R. Sehome: Lukas Delisle 2-3, R; Quinn 2-3, 2 RBI.
Anacortes 3, Squalicum 2
Squalicum
000
110
0
—
2
4
1
Anacortes
011
010
0
—
3
7
2
LP: Sam Moore. Highlights: Squalicum: Reid Mazzacano 1-3, 2B, R; Jack Boysen 2-3; Owen McCord 0-1, RBI; August Williams 1-3, RBI.
Lynden 4, Lakewood 0
Lakewood
—
0
Lynden
—
4
Burlington-Edison 10, Nooksack Valley 0
Nooksack Valley
—
0
Burlington-Edison
—
10
Bellingham 6, Sedro-Woolley 5
Sedro-Woolley
—
5
Bellingham
—
6
WP: Kyle Dether. Highlights: Bellingham: Kyle Payne 3-4, HR, 1B; Ethan Paxton 3-4, 2 R.
Blaine 2, Meridian 1
Meridian
000
000
1
—
1
4
2
Blaine
000
100
1
—
2
6
2
WP: Brandon Watts (6-1). LP: Warren Utschinski. Highlights: Blaine: Anthony Ball 2-3, RBI, 2B; Cruz Rodriguez 1-3, R; Chase Abshere 1-4, RBI, 2B. Meridian: Bryson Hickok 2-4; Utschinski 1-3, 2B; Tyler Linderman 1-1, BB.
Lynden Christian 8, Mount Baker 6
Lynden Christian
051
100
1
—
8
5
1
Mount Baker
041
010
0
—
6
13
4
WP: Ty Van Dyken. LP: Michael Kentner. Highlights: Mount Baker: Caleb Forbes 2-3; Grant Balvanz 2-4; Caleb Bass 2-4; Zandy Zender 2-4; Carter Backstrom 1-3; Hayden Linderman 1-4; Greg Day 2-4; Kentner 1-3. Lynden Christian: Van Dyken 1-2; Tyson Cline 1-2; David Bladies 1-3; Tanner Jansen 1-4; Shane Whittern 1-3.
