Trevin Hope may have thrown a one-hit shutout, but there was nothing easy about Lynden’s 3-0 Northwest Conference baseball victory over visiting Blaine Tuesday.
Reminders of what their school – their entire community – was struggling through with the loss of two iconic Lynden coaches and teachers over the weekend were just about everywhere the Lions looked – from football coach Curt Kramme’s picture and signature phrase, “Set back, come back” on their lineup card to Kramme’s name written on Hope’s and handful of other players’ shoes.
Before the game, coach Cory White read an emotional tribute to Kramme and Hall of Fame coach Jake Maberry before a moment of silence. A number of football players attended the game before getting up once Lynden appeared to have things wrapped up to paint a tribute to the two legends on the spirit rock just west of the building.
“It was hard,” White said. “We talked prior to the game. We talked about it yesterday in practice. I know the football team met Sunday night. This group of seniors, his (Kramme’s) last year coaching with us was their freshman year. He was their JV baseball coach. They have ties there.
“He coached with me for 20 years. We all got emotional on the backside and obviously during pregame. It was important for us to get the game ball and get the win and give that to the family. I think he was out there motivating the guys. We wanted to do something good for him, because he’d done so much for them and me.”
Even the opponent seemed a fitting tribute, as Kramme graduated from Blaine High School after leading the Borderites to a state football title in 1978.
“It was important for me, personally,” Hope said. “It meant a lot that we got this win today.”
Hoping for the best
Hope made sure the Lions would get that win as he threw a gem, striking out eight Blaine batters and walking just three.
Chase Abshere touched Hope for a single into center field in the first at-bat of the game, but that was the only hit Hope surrendered, and he ended up catching Abshere off first and the Lions retired him in a run down.
“He controlled the 17 inches across the plate,” White said of Hope. “I thought he did a good job. They’re a really good hitting team, and I thought they had some good swings.”
But until the seventh inning, when an error and a walk allowed Blaine to put runners on second and third with one out, Hope was never in any serious danger, as he retired 11 straight at one point.
Early lead
Lynden staked Hope to an early 2-0 lead, as Marcos VanderVeen singled and scored on Cole Marlowe’s single, and Rylan Severson forced in a run when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That was all Hope would need.
“It’s really reassuring,” Hope said. “I’m a pretty big strikeout pitcher. I like to shoot for strikeouts. But when I get a 3-0 lead, I’m completely comfortable letting the ball get in play and letting my defense work. They’re really good.”
Lynden 3, Blaine 0
Blaine
000
000
0
—
0
1
2
Lynden
200
100
0
—
3
7
1
WP: Trevin Hope. LP: Jon Gunderson. High. lights: Blaine: Chase Abshere 1-3. Lynden: Dawson Ohligschlager 2-3; Jareh House 2-4, R, SB; Rylan Severson 1-3, RBI; Cole Marlowe 1-2, RBI.
