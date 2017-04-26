Late rally by Sehome baseball not enough to top Burlington-Edison

The Sehome baseball team tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh trailing 3-0 to Burlington-Edison, but only managed two runs as the Mariners fell 3-2 on Tuesday at Joe Martin Field.
Lead off hitter Jack Carbee singled to start the inning, and Felix Zavisubin followed with a single. Burlington attempted to pick Zavisubin off of first base but threw the ball away and Carbee came around to score. Zavisubin advanced to third base and eventually scored on a wild pitch but that was all the offense Sehome could muster.
“We just couldn’t get anything started before the seventh inning,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said. “It was a well played ball game on both sides.”
Nooksack Valley 4, Lakewood 0 – Kyle Veldman pitched a complete game shutout to help visiting Nooksack Valley earn a Northwest Conference win. Veldman was lights out as the junior struck out 11 batters while allowing only two hits and two walks. Koert Weidkamp was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.
Sedro-Woolley 5, Mount Baker 2 – Visiting Mount Baker struggled to capitalize when it got runners in scoring position in a Northwest Conference loss. The Mounties scored one run in the first inning, but gave up one run in the second and three in the third as Sedro-Woolley ran away with the game. Grant Balvanz was 3 for 4 with an RBI.
Anacortes 12, Meridian 4 – Usually a strike-throwing machine, Meridian’s Simon Burkett walked four batters in the first two innings as the Trojans lost a Northwest Conference game. After trailing 7-0 after two innings, host Meridian cut the lead to 7-4, but Anacortes scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Ferndale 11, Lynden Christian 3 – Three Ferndale batters hit home runs and the Golden Eagles scored eight runs in the fifth inning to earn a Northwest Conference win. James Hinson did the most damage at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.
Squalicum 10, Bellingham 3 – Host Squalicum scored nine runs in the second inning to run away with a Northwest Conference win. Jack Boysen and Owen McCord were both 3 for 4 and had multiple runs scored. August Williams went five innings on the mound and earned the win.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
15-2
11-1
Anacortes (2A)
12-6
10-2
Blaine (2A)
16-3
9-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
13-5
9-3
Ferndale (3A)
11-8
9-3
Sehome (2A)
11-7
7-5
Meridian (1A)
9-9
6-6
Nooksack Valley (1A)
6-13
5-7
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-9
4-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-13
4-8
Squalicum (3A)
8-9
4-8
Bellingham (2A)
5-14
3-9
Mount Baker (1A)
3-14
2-10
Lakewood (2A)
1-15
1-12
Burlington-Edison 3, Sehome 2
Burlington-Edison
100
001
1
—
3
8
1
Sehome
000
000
2
—
2
8
0
WP: Ross. LP: Evan Kingma (3-3). Highlights: Sehome: Felix Zavisubin 3-4, 2B, R; Lukas Delisle 2-3; Jack Carbee 1-3, R.
Nooksack Valley 4, Lakewood 0
Nooksack Valley
100
000
3
—
4
8
0
Lakewood
000
000
0
—
0
2
0
WP: Kyle Veldman. Highlights: Nooksack Valley: Koert Weidkamp 1-3, 3 RBI; Tyler Weed 2-4, RBI.
Sedro-Woolley 5, Mount Baker 2
Mount Baker
100
000
1
—
2
6
2
Sedro-Woolley
013
100
0
—
5
7
0
WP: Sims. LP: Zandy Zender (0-6). Highlights: Mount Baker: Grant Balvanz 3-4, RBI; Carter Backstrom 1-3; Greg Day 2-3.
Anacortes 12, Meridian 4
Anacortes
340
000
5
—
12
12
0
Meridian
002
200
0
—
4
9
2
WP: Gilden. LP: Simon Burkett. Highlights: Meridian: Lucas Hemingway 2-4; Baker Otter 2-3; Simon Burkett 1-2.
Ferndale 11, Lynden Christian 3
Ferndale
001
080
2
—
11
17
0
Lynden Christian
201
000
0
—
3
3
2
WP: Buddy Juneau. LP: Payton Robertson. Highlights: Lynden Christian: Robertson 1-3, RBI, BB; Tyson Cline 1-3, BB. Ferndale: James Hinson 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 1B, R; Robert Bishop 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Reid Benson 2-5, 2 RBI, R, 2B.
Squalicum 10, Bellingham 3
Bellingham
000
020
1
—
3
4
2
Squalicum
090
010
0
—
10
13
2
WP: August Williams. LP: Ethan Paxton. Highlights: Squalicum: Josh Boysen 2-4, R; Jack Boysen 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Owen McCord 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Willie Webber 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Justin Hulbert 1-3, R, 2 RBI. Bellingham: Kyle Payne 2-4.
