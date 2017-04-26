Prep Baseball & Softball

April 26, 2017 7:53 AM

Late rally by Sehome baseball not enough to top Burlington-Edison

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

The Sehome baseball team tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh trailing 3-0 to Burlington-Edison, but only managed two runs as the Mariners fell 3-2 on Tuesday at Joe Martin Field.

Lead off hitter Jack Carbee singled to start the inning, and Felix Zavisubin followed with a single. Burlington attempted to pick Zavisubin off of first base but threw the ball away and Carbee came around to score. Zavisubin advanced to third base and eventually scored on a wild pitch but that was all the offense Sehome could muster.

“We just couldn’t get anything started before the seventh inning,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said. “It was a well played ball game on both sides.”

Nooksack Valley 4, Lakewood 0 – Kyle Veldman pitched a complete game shutout to help visiting Nooksack Valley earn a Northwest Conference win. Veldman was lights out as the junior struck out 11 batters while allowing only two hits and two walks. Koert Weidkamp was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.

Sedro-Woolley 5, Mount Baker 2 – Visiting Mount Baker struggled to capitalize when it got runners in scoring position in a Northwest Conference loss. The Mounties scored one run in the first inning, but gave up one run in the second and three in the third as Sedro-Woolley ran away with the game. Grant Balvanz was 3 for 4 with an RBI.

Anacortes 12, Meridian 4 – Usually a strike-throwing machine, Meridian’s Simon Burkett walked four batters in the first two innings as the Trojans lost a Northwest Conference game. After trailing 7-0 after two innings, host Meridian cut the lead to 7-4, but Anacortes scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Ferndale 11, Lynden Christian 3 – Three Ferndale batters hit home runs and the Golden Eagles scored eight runs in the fifth inning to earn a Northwest Conference win. James Hinson did the most damage at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Squalicum 10, Bellingham 3 – Host Squalicum scored nine runs in the second inning to run away with a Northwest Conference win. Jack Boysen and Owen McCord were both 3 for 4 and had multiple runs scored. August Williams went five innings on the mound and earned the win.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden (2A)

15-2

11-1

Anacortes (2A)

12-6

10-2

Blaine (2A)

16-3

9-3

Burlington-Edison (2A)

13-5

9-3

Ferndale (3A)

11-8

9-3

Sehome (2A)

11-7

7-5

Meridian (1A)

9-9

6-6

Nooksack Valley (1A)

6-13

5-7

Lynden Christian (1A)

8-9

4-8

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

6-13

4-8

Squalicum (3A)

8-9

4-8

Bellingham (2A)

5-14

3-9

Mount Baker (1A)

3-14

2-10

Lakewood (2A)

1-15

1-12

Burlington-Edison 3, Sehome 2

Burlington-Edison

100

001

1

3

8

1

Sehome

000

000

2

2

8

0

WP: Ross. LP: Evan Kingma (3-3). Highlights: Sehome: Felix Zavisubin 3-4, 2B, R; Lukas Delisle 2-3; Jack Carbee 1-3, R.

Nooksack Valley 4, Lakewood 0

Nooksack Valley

100

000

3

4

8

0

Lakewood

000

000

0

0

2

0

WP: Kyle Veldman. Highlights: Nooksack Valley: Koert Weidkamp 1-3, 3 RBI; Tyler Weed 2-4, RBI.

Sedro-Woolley 5, Mount Baker 2

Mount Baker

100

000

1

2

6

2

Sedro-Woolley

013

100

0

5

7

0

WP: Sims. LP: Zandy Zender (0-6). Highlights: Mount Baker: Grant Balvanz 3-4, RBI; Carter Backstrom 1-3; Greg Day 2-3.

Anacortes 12, Meridian 4

Anacortes

340

000

5

12

12

0

Meridian

002

200

0

4

9

2

WP: Gilden. LP: Simon Burkett. Highlights: Meridian: Lucas Hemingway 2-4; Baker Otter 2-3; Simon Burkett 1-2.

Ferndale 11, Lynden Christian 3

Ferndale

001

080

2

11

17

0

Lynden Christian

201

000

0

3

3

2

WP: Buddy Juneau. LP: Payton Robertson. Highlights: Lynden Christian: Robertson 1-3, RBI, BB; Tyson Cline 1-3, BB. Ferndale: James Hinson 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 1B, R; Robert Bishop 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, R; Reid Benson 2-5, 2 RBI, R, 2B.

Squalicum 10, Bellingham 3

Bellingham

000

020

1

3

4

2

Squalicum

090

010

0

10

13

2

WP: August Williams. LP: Ethan Paxton. Highlights: Squalicum: Josh Boysen 2-4, R; Jack Boysen 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Owen McCord 3-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Willie Webber 2-3, R, 2 RBI; Justin Hulbert 1-3, R, 2 RBI. Bellingham: Kyle Payne 2-4.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community

Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community 1:17

Birchwood neighborhood park gets new mural painted by community

Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts 10:22

Cantwell speaks out on possible national monument cuts
Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers 1:21

Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers

View More Video

Sports Videos