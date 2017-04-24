Bellingham’s Dether shuts out Lakewood

Kyle Dether pitched a complete game shutout in host Bellingham’s 3-0 Northwest Conference win over Lakewood on Monday at Joe Martin Field.
Dether needed 90 pitches to get through the Cougars’ lineup, but battled and struck out four hitters. He got in trouble in the top of the seventh inning when Lakewood’s lead off hitter got on base, but picked the runner off of first base and proceeded to retire the side.
“Kyle has been huge for us all year,” Bellingham coach AJ Mathews said. “I appreciate the level of work he’s put in since the beginning of the year.”
Dether also got it done at the plate as the senior drove in a run with a triple in the fifth inning and then scored on a throwing error.
Blaine 10, Lynden Christian 0 (5 innings) – Host Blaine needed just five hits to score 10 runs to earn a nonleague win. Lynden Christian walked 10 Borderite hitters and also committed four errors to keep Blaine’s offense rolling. However, Jalen Kortlever was 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.
Baseball scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
14-2
10-1
Anacortes (2A)
11-6
9-2
Blaine (2A)
16-2
9-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
12-5
8-3
Ferndale (3A)
10-8
8-3
Sehome (2A)
11-6
7-4
Meridian (1A)
9-8
6-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-13
4-7
Lynden Christian (1A)
8-7
4-7
Squalicum (3A)
7-9
3-8
Bellingham (2A)
5-13
3-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
5-13
3-8
Mount Baker (1A)
3-13
2-9
Lakewood (2A)
1-14
1-11
Bellingham 3, Lakewood 0
Lakewood
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
Bellingham
100
020
0
—
3
5
0
WP: Kyle Dether (3-5). Highlights: Bellingham: Nick Knutson RBI, 1B; Dether 2 RBI.
Blaine 10, Lynden Christian 0 (5 innings)
Lynden Christian
000
000
0
—
0
3
4
Blaine
23000
410
0
—
10
5
0
WP: Colby Knutzen (2-1). LP: Jared Smit. Highlights: Blaine: Jalen Kortlever 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI; Chase Abshere 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Kai Nagle 1-2, R, RBI. Lynden Christian: Dylan Vander Yacht 1-3; Payton Robertson 1-2; Tanner Jansen 1-2.
