Prep Baseball & Softball

April 24, 2017 6:53 PM

Bellingham’s Dether shuts out Lakewood

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Kyle Dether pitched a complete game shutout in host Bellingham’s 3-0 Northwest Conference win over Lakewood on Monday at Joe Martin Field.

Dether needed 90 pitches to get through the Cougars’ lineup, but battled and struck out four hitters. He got in trouble in the top of the seventh inning when Lakewood’s lead off hitter got on base, but picked the runner off of first base and proceeded to retire the side.

“Kyle has been huge for us all year,” Bellingham coach AJ Mathews said. “I appreciate the level of work he’s put in since the beginning of the year.”

Dether also got it done at the plate as the senior drove in a run with a triple in the fifth inning and then scored on a throwing error.

Blaine 10, Lynden Christian 0 (5 innings) – Host Blaine needed just five hits to score 10 runs to earn a nonleague win. Lynden Christian walked 10 Borderite hitters and also committed four errors to keep Blaine’s offense rolling. However, Jalen Kortlever was 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs.

Baseball scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden (2A)

14-2

10-1

Anacortes (2A)

11-6

9-2

Blaine (2A)

16-2

9-2

Burlington-Edison (2A)

12-5

8-3

Ferndale (3A)

10-8

8-3

Sehome (2A)

11-6

7-4

Meridian (1A)

9-8

6-5

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-13

4-7

Lynden Christian (1A)

8-7

4-7

Squalicum (3A)

7-9

3-8

Bellingham (2A)

5-13

3-8

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

5-13

3-8

Mount Baker (1A)

3-13

2-9

Lakewood (2A)

1-14

1-11

Bellingham 3, Lakewood 0

Lakewood

000

000

0

0

2

2

Bellingham

100

020

0

3

5

0

WP: Kyle Dether (3-5). Highlights: Bellingham: Nick Knutson RBI, 1B; Dether 2 RBI.

Blaine 10, Lynden Christian 0 (5 innings)

Lynden Christian

000

000

0

0

3

4

Blaine

23000

410

0

10

5

0

WP: Colby Knutzen (2-1). LP: Jared Smit. Highlights: Blaine: Jalen Kortlever 3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI; Chase Abshere 1-2, 2 R, RBI; Kai Nagle 1-2, R, RBI. Lynden Christian: Dylan Vander Yacht 1-3; Payton Robertson 1-2; Tanner Jansen 1-2.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers

Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers 1:21

Looking at a possible government shutdown by the numbers
GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: 2:21

GM John Schneider, on why Seahawks have been so open about Sherman trade: "I don't like to lie"
Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood 3:05

Take a tour of Bellingham's Hundred Acre Wood

View More Video

Sports Videos