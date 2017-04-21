Clean, crisp game helps Ferndale baseball top Sedro-Woolley

The Ferndale baseball team played an error-less game en route to a 5-0 Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley on Friday at Ferndale High School.
Golden Eagle junior James Hinson was the beneficiary of a spotless defensive effort as he pitched a complete game shutout while only allowing four hits. Hinson also struck out six batters and walked only two.
“That was just a well-played, clean baseball game,” Ferndale coach Donny Hennigs said. “James pitched well and the defense behind him was crisp.”
Hinson also got it done at the plate, going 2 for 4 including a double and a solo home run in the third inning.
Mount Baker 7, Squalicum 2 – Host Mount Baker used a patient approach at the plate to tally four runs in the last three innings and win a Northwest Conference game. Hayden Linderman scored three runs for the Mounties, and Michael Kentner put his team in a position to win as he threw five innings of two-run ball.
Meridian 4, Bellingham 1 – Visiting Meridian scored three runs in the second inning which was enough for Warren Utschinski to hold off Bellingham on the mound to earn a Northwest Conference win. Nick Knutson was 3 for 4 with two singles, a double and an RBI but that was all the offense Bellingham could muster off of Utschinski.
Blaine 10, Lakewood 0 (5 innings) – Eight different Blaine players combined for nine hits as the Borderites earned a Northwest Conference win. Blaine used its speed to its advantage as the Borderites stole 10 bases. Jon Gunderson was the only Blaine player with multiple hits as he went 2 for 3 with two runs and two steals.
Sehome 6, Nooksack Valley 0 – The visiting Mariners shutout the host Pioneers Friday to earn their 11th win of the season and seventh conference win. Felix Zavisubin pitched another shutout and went 6 1/3 innings. Shane Jamison, Jack Carbee, Lukas Delisle and Dane Farris were all 2 for 3 for Sehome.
North Kitsap 4, Lynden 3 – The visiting Lions lost their first game of the season Friday in a nonleague game with North Kitsap. Lynden had won 14-straight, but still remain undefeated in the Northwest Conference.
Boys’ soccer scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
13-0-0
10-0-0
Lynden (2A)
10-2-1
8-1-1
Bellingham (2A)
10-2-0
8-1-0
Sehome (2A)
6-3-3
6-1-2
Anacortes (2A)
7-4-1
6-3-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-4-2
4-4-1
Meridian (1A)
5-5-2
4-4-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-6-2
4-5-1
Ferndale (3A)
5-7-1
4-6-0
Mount Baker (1A)
3-7-1
3-5-1
Blaine (2A)
3-8-1
2-6-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-8-2
1-7-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-9-2
0-8-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-11-1
0-9-1
Baseball scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
14-1
10-0
Blaine (2A)
14-2
9-2
Anacortes (2A)
10-6
8-2
Ferndale (3A)
10-8
8-3
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-5
7-3
Sehome (2A)
11-6
7-4
Meridian (1A)
8-8
5-5
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-6
4-6
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-13
4-7
Squalicum (3A)
6-9
3-8
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-13
3-8
Bellingham (2A)
4-12
2-7
Mount Baker (1A)
3-13
2-9
Lakewood (2A)
1-12
1-9
Meridian 4, Bellingham 1
Meridian
031
000
0
—
4
Bellingham
001
000
0
—
1
WP: Warren Utschinski. LP: Ethan Paxton. Highlights: Bellingham: Nick Knutson 3-4, 2 1B, 2B, RBI.
Ferndale 5, Sedro-Woolley 0
Sedro-Woolley
000
000
0
—
0
4
1
Ferndale
301
100
0
—
5
10
0
WP: James Hinson (3-3). LP: Schwetz. Highlights: Ferndale: Reid Benson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Buddy Juneau 2-3, RBI; Orlando Alarcon 2-2, R; James Hinson 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B, HR.
Sehome 6, Nooksack Valley 0
Sehome
101
013
0
—
6
10
1
Nooksack Valley
000
000
0
—
0
6
2
WP: Felix Zavisubin (5-1). LP: Evan Neitling. Highlights: Nooksack Valley: Neitling 2-4, 2 1B; Austin O’Bryan 2-3, 2 1B. Sehome: Shane Jamison 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Dane Farris 2-3, 2B; Lukas Delisle 2-3, RBI; Jack Carbee 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
Blaine 10, Lakewood 0 (5 innings)
Lakewood
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
Blaine
403
210
0
—
10
9
1
WP: Brandon Watt (5-1). Highlights: Blaine: Jon Gunderson 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB.
Mount Baker 7, Squalicum 2
Squalicum
110
000
0
—
2
7
1
Mount Baker
111
022
0
—
7
6
2
WP: Michael Kentner (1-6). LP: August Williams. Highlights: Mount Baker: Caleb Forbes 1-2; Zandy Zender 2-3; Carter Backstrom 1-4, 2B; Hayden Linderman 1-2, 3 R. Squalicum: Josh Boysen 2-3; Reid Mazzacano 2-4; Willie Webber 3-5.
