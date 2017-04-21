Prep Baseball & Softball

April 21, 2017 9:24 PM

Clean, crisp game helps Ferndale baseball top Sedro-Woolley

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

The Ferndale baseball team played an error-less game en route to a 5-0 Northwest Conference win over Sedro-Woolley on Friday at Ferndale High School.

Golden Eagle junior James Hinson was the beneficiary of a spotless defensive effort as he pitched a complete game shutout while only allowing four hits. Hinson also struck out six batters and walked only two.

“That was just a well-played, clean baseball game,” Ferndale coach Donny Hennigs said. “James pitched well and the defense behind him was crisp.”

Hinson also got it done at the plate, going 2 for 4 including a double and a solo home run in the third inning.

Mount Baker 7, Squalicum 2 – Host Mount Baker used a patient approach at the plate to tally four runs in the last three innings and win a Northwest Conference game. Hayden Linderman scored three runs for the Mounties, and Michael Kentner put his team in a position to win as he threw five innings of two-run ball.

Meridian 4, Bellingham 1 – Visiting Meridian scored three runs in the second inning which was enough for Warren Utschinski to hold off Bellingham on the mound to earn a Northwest Conference win. Nick Knutson was 3 for 4 with two singles, a double and an RBI but that was all the offense Bellingham could muster off of Utschinski.

Blaine 10, Lakewood 0 (5 innings) – Eight different Blaine players combined for nine hits as the Borderites earned a Northwest Conference win. Blaine used its speed to its advantage as the Borderites stole 10 bases. Jon Gunderson was the only Blaine player with multiple hits as he went 2 for 3 with two runs and two steals.

Sehome 6, Nooksack Valley 0 – The visiting Mariners shutout the host Pioneers Friday to earn their 11th win of the season and seventh conference win. Felix Zavisubin pitched another shutout and went 6 1/3 innings. Shane Jamison, Jack Carbee, Lukas Delisle and Dane Farris were all 2 for 3 for Sehome.

North Kitsap 4, Lynden 3 – The visiting Lions lost their first game of the season Friday in a nonleague game with North Kitsap. Lynden had won 14-straight, but still remain undefeated in the Northwest Conference.

Boys’ soccer scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L-T

W-L-T

Squalicum (3A)

13-0-0

10-0-0

Lynden (2A)

10-2-1

8-1-1

Bellingham (2A)

10-2-0

8-1-0

Sehome (2A)

6-3-3

6-1-2

Anacortes (2A)

7-4-1

6-3-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

6-4-2

4-4-1

Meridian (1A)

5-5-2

4-4-1

Burlington-Edison (2A)

5-6-2

4-5-1

Ferndale (3A)

5-7-1

4-6-0

Mount Baker (1A)

3-7-1

3-5-1

Blaine (2A)

3-8-1

2-6-1

Lynden Christian (1A)

2-8-2

1-7-2

Lakewood (2A)

2-9-2

0-8-2

Nooksack Valley (1A)

1-11-1

0-9-1

Baseball scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Lynden (2A)

14-1

10-0

Blaine (2A)

14-2

9-2

Anacortes (2A)

10-6

8-2

Ferndale (3A)

10-8

8-3

Burlington-Edison (2A)

10-5

7-3

Sehome (2A)

11-6

7-4

Meridian (1A)

8-8

5-5

Lynden Christian (1A)

7-6

4-6

Nooksack Valley (1A)

5-13

4-7

Squalicum (3A)

6-9

3-8

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-13

3-8

Bellingham (2A)

4-12

2-7

Mount Baker (1A)

3-13

2-9

Lakewood (2A)

1-12

1-9

Meridian 4, Bellingham 1

Meridian

031

000

0

4

Bellingham

001

000

0

1

WP: Warren Utschinski. LP: Ethan Paxton. Highlights: Bellingham: Nick Knutson 3-4, 2 1B, 2B, RBI.

Ferndale 5, Sedro-Woolley 0

Sedro-Woolley

000

000

0

0

4

1

Ferndale

301

100

0

5

10

0

WP: James Hinson (3-3). LP: Schwetz. Highlights: Ferndale: Reid Benson 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Buddy Juneau 2-3, RBI; Orlando Alarcon 2-2, R; James Hinson 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B, HR.

Sehome 6, Nooksack Valley 0

Sehome

101

013

0

6

10

1

Nooksack Valley

000

000

0

0

6

2

WP: Felix Zavisubin (5-1). LP: Evan Neitling. Highlights: Nooksack Valley: Neitling 2-4, 2 1B; Austin O’Bryan 2-3, 2 1B. Sehome: Shane Jamison 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Dane Farris 2-3, 2B; Lukas Delisle 2-3, RBI; Jack Carbee 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI.

Blaine 10, Lakewood 0 (5 innings)

Lakewood

000

000

0

0

2

2

Blaine

403

210

0

10

9

1

WP: Brandon Watt (5-1). Highlights: Blaine: Jon Gunderson 2-3, 2 R, 2 SB.

Mount Baker 7, Squalicum 2

Squalicum

110

000

0

2

7

1

Mount Baker

111

022

0

7

6

2

WP: Michael Kentner (1-6). LP: August Williams. Highlights: Mount Baker: Caleb Forbes 1-2; Zandy Zender 2-3; Carter Backstrom 1-4, 2B; Hayden Linderman 1-2, 3 R. Squalicum: Josh Boysen 2-3; Reid Mazzacano 2-4; Willie Webber 3-5.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Sports Videos