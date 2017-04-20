Sehome baseball leans on pitching to beat Lakewood

For the second time in a week, Sehome’s starting pitcher threw a complete game while allowing only one hit as the Mariners earned an 11-0 Northwest Conference win over Lakewood on Thursday at Lakewood High School.
Last Friday it was Felix Zavisubin who came within one out of throwing a no-hitter against Sedro-Woolley, and Thursday it was Dylan Harper who was lights out on the mound. Harper struck out 10 and improved to 3-2 on the season.
“Our pitching is starting to come around at the right time,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said. “We want to get it right heading into the playoffs.”
Harper had plenty of run support as Shane Jamison hit his second home run of the year in the fourth inning and drove in four runs. Harper helped his own cause by going 2 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs.
Lynden 7, Nooksack Valley 0: Nick Parris had a hat trick before the game clock hit an hour as visiting Lynden earned a Northwest Conference win. Parris scored three straight goals in the second half and all three were assisted by different Lynden players. The Lions improved to 8-1-1 in league play which is good for third place as of Thursday.
Ferndale 3, Lynden Christian 2: Host Ferndale went up 2-0 early and held on to earn a Northwest Conference victory. Brandon Jensen scored the first goal for the Golden Eagles in the seventh minute on an assist by Bruno Dornelas, and Tobias Werz-Heine followed with a goal in the 23rd minute on an assist by Sam Boulos. Dornelas capped Ferndale’s scoring in the 42nd minute with a goal to seal the game.
Squalicum 3, Anacortes 1: After allowing a goal in the fourth minute, Squalicum rallied back to score three goals and earn a Northwest Conference leading 13th win of the season. Ale Tomasi, Ben Peterson and Mason Lloyd all netted second-half goals to help the Storm remain undefeated.
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
13-0-0
10-0-0
Lynden (2A)
10-2-1
8-1-1
Bellingham (2A)
10-2-0
8-1-0
Sehome (2A)
6-3-3
6-1-2
Anacortes (2A)
7-4-1
6-3-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
6-4-2
4-4-1
Meridian (1A)
5-5-2
4-4-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
5-6-2
4-5-1
Ferndale (3A)
5-7-1
4-6-0
Mount Baker (1A)
3-7-1
3-5-1
Blaine (2A)
3-8-1
2-6-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-8-2
1-7-2
Lakewood (2A)
2-9-2
0-8-2
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-11-1
0-9-1
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
14-0
10-0
Anacortes (2A)
10-6
8-2
Blaine (2A)
13-2
8-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-5
7-3
Ferndale (3A)
9-8
7-3
Sehome (2A)
10-6
6-4
Meridian (1A)
8-8
5-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-12
4-6
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-6
4-6
Squalicum (3A)
6-8
3-7
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-12
3-7
Bellingham (2A)
4-12
2-7
Lakewood (2A)
1-11
1-8
Mount Baker (1A)
2-13
1-9
Sehome 11, Lakewood 0 (6 innings)
Sehome
013
304
0
—
11
10
1
Lakewood
000
000
0
—
0
1
2
WP: Dylan Harper (3-2). LP: L. Davis. Highlights: Sehome: Harper 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Shane Jamison 2-4, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Alex Pitton 2-4, 2 RBI; Dane Farris 2-3, 3B, RBI.
