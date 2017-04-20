Squalicum baseball can’t hold off Ferndale despite late rally

After rallying to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Squalicum baseball lost a “heart breaker” to Ferndale as the Golden Eagles scored four runs in the top of the seventh to earn a 7-5 Northwest Conference win Wednesday at Joe Martin Field.
The Storm scored four runs in the sixth inning and forced Ferndale starting pitcher Buddy Juneau to exit the game. Squalicum went into the top of the seventh inning leading 5-3, but couldn’t secure the win.
“They hit the ball,” Squalicum coach John Inge said of what happened in the top of the seventh inning. “Just like we did in the sixth inning. They’re a good hitting team and a veteran team. We’re young and it showed at the end.”
Meridian 15, Mount Baker (5 innings) – Host Meridian came out swinging as the Trojans scored six runs in the first three innings, and then dropped nine runs on Mount Baker in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dylan Hickok, Cole Weidkamp and Simon Burkett each had multi-hit games and Burkett earned the win on the mound.
Lynden 1, Bellingham 0 – Host Lynden edged out Bellingham to remain the only undefeated team in the Northwest Conference. Lynden has just four regular season games to go before the post season starts May 2. The Lions’ next game is a nonleague game against North Kitsap on Friday.
Blaine 5, Anacortes 1 – Jon Gunderson improved to 5-0 on the season as he helped host Blaine earn a Northwest Conference win. Gunderson kept Anacortes off balance and induced 11 pop ups. Julian Gonzalez hit a slicing ball down the right field line in the first inning that drove in three runs to help Blaine jump in front.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
14-0
10-0
Anacortes (2A)
10-6
8-2
Blaine (2A)
13-2
8-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
10-5
7-3
Ferndale (3A)
9-8
7-3
Sehome (2A)
9-6
5-4
Nooksack Valley (1A)
5-11
4-5
Meridian (1A)
8-8
5-5
Squalicum (3A)
6-8
3-7
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-12
3-7
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-6
3-6
Bellingham (2A)
4-12
2-7
Lakewood (2A)
1-10
1-7
Mount Baker (1A)
2-13
1-9
Lynden 1, Bellingham 0
Bellingham
—
0
Lynden
—
1
Ferndale 7, Squalicum 5
Ferndale
021
000
4
—
7
9
1
Squalicum
000
014
0
—
5
5
2
WP: Geirean Hatchett. LP: Gabe Gonzalez. Highlights: Squalicum: Willie Webber 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B; Jack Boysen 1-4, 2 R; Justin Hulbert 1-2, RBI. Ferndale: James Hinson 2-4, 2 R; Reid Benson 2-3, R, RBI, 2B; Robert Bishop 1-1, R.
Meridian 15, Mount Baker 0 (5 innings)
Mount Baker
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
Meridian
231
900
0
—
15
14
0
WP: Simon Burkett. LP: Zandy Zender. Highlights: Meridian: Dylan Hickok 2-2; Cole Weidkamp 3-4; Simon Burkett 2-4. Mount Baker: Grant Balvanz 2-2; Kaleb Bass 1-2; Hayden Linderman 1-2.
Blaine 5, Anacortes 1
Anacortes
000
000
1
—
1
3
1
Blaine
410
000
0
—
5
5
0
WP: Jon Gunderson (5-0). Highlights: Blaine: Kai Nagle 1-2, R, RBI, 2B; Gunderson 1-3, RBI.
Comments