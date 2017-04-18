He lived up to his Mariners namesake with an impressive pitching performance

Bellingham junior Ethan Paxton tossed a gem to help the Bellingham baseball team knock off Blaine 5-3 in a Northwest Conference game Monday.
“He was dealing tonight,” Red Raiders coach A.J. Matthews said of Paxton. “I have never seen Paxton in that sense of rhythm and that sense of control as what he had tonight.”
Paxton threw 105 pitches in 6 1/3 innings of work, striking out seven and walking only one. Yoshi Yamamoto came on and pitched well in relief to pick up the save.
The loss was the second in three days for the Borderites after they opened the season with 12 straight wins.
Sehome 11, Lynden Christian 2: Evan Kingma struck out eight batters to lead the Mariners to an NWC win over the Lyncs Monday. Felix Zavisubin, Alex Pitton, Josh Manson and Dane Faris each had two hits for Sehome.
Burlington-Edison 5, Squalicum 0: The Storm was shut out for the second time in three games in an NWC loss at Burlington Monday. Squalicum will host Ferndale at Joe Martin Field on Wednesday.
Ferndale 9, Meridian 5: The Golden Eagles out slugged the Trojans for an NWC win Monday. The nine runs marked the sixth time in 16 games this season Ferndale has scored eight or more runs, while Meridian dropped its third straight.
Lynden 9, Mount Baker 2: The Lions kept rolling to their 13th straight victory to start the season with an NWC win in Deming Monday. In addition to good offense, Lynden once again got strong pitching and defense, as it limited an opponent to two or fewer runs for the 11th time this season.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden (2A)
13-0
9-0
Anacortes (2A)
10-5
8-1
Blaine (2A)
12-2
7-2
Burlington-Edison (2A)
9-5
6-3
Ferndale (3A)
8-8
6-3
Sehome (2A)
9-6
5-4
Meridian (1A)
7-8
4-5
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-10
3-5
Nooksack Valley (1A)
4-11
3-5
Lynden Christian (1A)
7-6
3-6
Squalicum (3A)
6-7
3-6
Bellingham (2A)
4-11
2-6
Lakewood (2A)
1-10
1-7
Mount Baker (1A)
2-12
1-8
