Prep Baseball & Softball

April 17, 2017 4:32 PM

She struck out a school-record 19 batters, but was that enough to catch the WIAA’s eye?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Bellingham High senior Eliza Rossman has been selected Athlete of the Week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.

Rossman struck out a school-record 19 batters in an 11-1 victory over Squalicum in seven innings on March 25. She limited the Storm to two hits and two walks in the game.

Rossman has helped the Red Raiders get off to a 7-1 start to the season, entering play Monday. Until a 10-0 loss to Sehome on Friday, Bellingham had allowed only three runs all season and never more than one run in a game.

