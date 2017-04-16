Hinson helps Ferndale deal Blaine its first loss of the season

James Hinson said “our plan was to pitch backward,” but there was nothing backward about the junior right-hander’s most meaningful effort for Ferndale.

Hinson not only threw a 104-pitch beauty against the Northwest Conference’s most productive offense. He also doubled and scored his team’s first run, then singled home the eventual winner in Ferndale’s 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Blaine (12-1 overall, 7-1 NWC) on Saturday.

“By backward, I mean we started out with a lot of curves and sliders to keep Blaine off-balance,” said the second-year varsity pitcher, who fired fewer fastballs than usual. “Later, I went with the fastballs.”

Golden Eagles coach Donny Hennigs said he “wouldn’t argue” that it was Hinson’s biggest day.

“This was huge,” said Hennigs, whose team improved to 7-8 overall and 5-3 in the league with five games left. “To qualify for (Class 3A) district, we have to finish at least 7-6 and in the top six (of the 14-team league).”

Hinson received two outs of relief from 6-foot-5 freshman prospect Geirean Hatchett, who said it was his first save in his fifth relief appearance. The new National Federation pitch limit is 105.

BLAINE CHECKED

Coach Sean Linville’s Borderites came in with 98 runs in their 12 wins, with at least four runs in every game.

Hinson (2-3), who walked none and struck out six, allowed only a single by Kai Nagle and a double by Jalen Kortlever in the first four innings. But in the fifth, the Borderites took a 2-0 lead on singles by Nagle, No. 8 hitter Eric Davis and leadoff batter Chase Abshere, plus a well-placed sacrifice by losing pitcher Brandon Watts (4-1) after Nagle’s hit.

Those, however, were Blaine’s final hits. Hinson struck out two in the sixth and Hatchett came through with a strikeout and a game-ending popup.

“This really feels a good against a team ranked third in state 2A,” said Hatchett, who was a varsity line standout as a freshman. “I didn’t feel nervous. My football experience helped.”

FERNDALE RALLIES

Hinson, who came in batting “about .300,” doubled to deep center to lead off the fifth. Hennigs, desperate for scoring chances, wisely held him at second base since Watts had a shutout going and Ferndale’s lone hit had been a single by cleanup hitter Mason Shaw.

Reid Benson’s bunt advanced Hinson, who scored on a grounder by Buddy Juneau.

In the sixth, leadoff batter Max Jeffrey was safe on an error and advanced on a single by Orlando Alarcon. After an intentional walk to 2016 league MVP Matt James, Shaw singled to tie it 2-2 and Hinson’s shot to right scored Alarcon with the eventual winner.

TOUGH SCHEDULE

Beginning Monday against Bellingham at Joe Martin Field, Blaine must play seven games in the final 11 days of regular season, including April 25 at unbeaten league-leader Lynden (12-0, 8-0). Ferndale has five games left, starting with Monday’s home game against Meridian.

Weather permitting, by the end of the regular season April 27, Blaine will have played 19 games in a 39-day span since its second game March 20 (the rain-plagued Borderites opened March 15).