Which Whatcom County baseball team opened at the top of its classications rankings?

The Lynden baseball team was ranked atop the Class 2A state rankings when washingtonbaseballpoll.com released its initial poll of 2017 on Monday, but the Lions weren’t the only Whatcom County team to receive a high ranking.
Joining Lynden (4-0, 2-0 NWC) near the top of the 2A rankings behind No. 2 Ellensburg were No. 3 Blaine (5-0, 2-0) and No. 5 Sehome (6-2, 2-0). Lynden Christian (5-1, 1-1) was ranked No. 3 in Class 1A behind top-ranked Cashmere.
Puyallup (Class 4A) and Southridge (3A) were the top ranked teams in their respective rankings.
