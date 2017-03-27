You won’t believe what Bellingham pitcher Eliza Rossman accomplished on Saturday

It shouldn’t be all that surprising considering how senior Eliza Rossman has been pitching so far this season for the Bellingham softball team, as she’s now piled up 65 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched (2.24 per inning).
“She’s been lights out all season,” Red Raiders coach Rick Ellis wrote in an email.
But on Saturday, Rossman exceeded even her high standards in an 11-1 win over Squalicum, as she struck out a school-record 19 batters in a seven-inning game. Bellingham recorded only two outs by means other than a strikeout.
Rossman limited the Storm to two hits and two walks in the game and helped Bellingham improve to 5-0 entering a big game with 6-0 Sehome at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Frank Geri Fields.
