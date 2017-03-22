Golden Eagles have been weather warriors, but is it helping them on the field?

While other Northwest Conference teams have had their non-league schedules wrecked by the recent rainy weather, the Ferndale baseball team has quite literally been dodging rain drops.
The Golden Eagles have now played seven games on the dates they were originally scheduled in 10 days, and they put a nice cap on their non-league season winning at Burlington-Edison 9-6 Wednesday.
“It was a good win for us,” Ferndale coach Donny Hennigs said. “It’s been a long 10-day stretch for the Golden Eagles.”
Buddy Juneau was the first of three Ferndale pitchers used Wednesday, as he allowed four runs in four innings of work. Max Jeffery (3 for 5, two runs scores, two RBI), James Hinson (2 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored) and Carson Rubenack (2 for 4, run scored, RBI) made sure all three Golden Eagle hurlers had plenty of runs to work with on the mound.
Other results
Lynden Christian 11, Mount Baker 6: After allowing the Mountaineers five runs in the top of the first inning, the Lyncs rallied to grab the non-league victory. Ty Van Dyken and Tyson Cline each had a double a three RBI, while Payton Robertson and Van Dyken each had two hits for LC. Greg Day had three hits for Mount Baker, while Zandy Zender, T.J. Bass and Michael Kentner each had two.
Blaine 12, Nooksack Valley 1: The Borderites overcame a 40-minute rain delay and the Pioneers in a non-league win. Eric Davis pitched four solid innings for Blaine, while Cruz Rodriguez went 2 for 3 with three runs scored, two RBI, a two-run homer and a double, Brandon Watts went 2 for 3 with a run scored, two RBI and a triple and Julian Gonzalez went 1 for 2 with a run scored and two RBI.
Lynden 7, Anacortes 1: Despite playing only its second game of the season, the Lions got exceptional pitching and infield play to beat the Seahawks in non-league play. James Marsh (four innings), Rylan Severson (two innings) and Jared House (one inning) combined to allow just four hits, while Jordan Holmstrom went 3 for 4, Trevor Abitia went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Cole Marlowe went 1 for 3 with two RBI.
Squalicum 3, Bellingham 1: The Storm got the better of the Red Raiders in a well-played pitchers’ duel at Joe Martin Field. Squalicum sophomore Reid Mazzacano helped limit Bellingham to one hit through the first five innings and five in the game by mixing his fastball and curveball well. Ethan Paxton was equal to the task, though a couple of Bellingham errors behind him allowed the Storm to get on the board before he gave way to Nick Knutson in the sixth inning.
