Five red cards distributed in Ferndale’s loss to Anacortes

A total of five red cards were handed out during Ferndale’s wild 3-1 loss to Anacortes on Friday at Anacortes High School.
A scuffle broke out in the second half that resulted in three Anacortes and two Ferndale players being carded and disqualified from the game. Ferndale coach Rigel Weis said he didn’t see much of what caused the scrum, but in the aftermath his team was down two players, and down 2-0.
“We tried to make the most of the situation, but it was a difficult spot to be in,” Weis said. “The boys played well and that’s all we ask for.”
Ferndale’s lone goal came in the 70th minute when Brendan Jensen scored far post on an assist by Josh Garza.
Anacortes’ speed in the front proved to be too much as Nick Heubel scored in the third minute on an assist by Paul Gallahar. Sophomore Jake Santos added the other two goals for the Seahawks.
Baseball
Sehome 6, Sedro-Woolley 1 – The sun came out and so did Sehome’s bats as the Mariners beat Sedro-Woolley 6-1 Thursday at Joe Martin Field.
The Cubs were first to strike with a run in the top of the third inning, but Dane Faris got Sehome’s offense rolling in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single. Faris finished the day 3 for 4 with a double.
The Mariners tacked on one more in the inning, and added a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
It was plenty for starting pitcher Felix Zavisubin, who went six innings and struck out four batters while only allowing one run.
“When they scored, it got our guys going a bit,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said. “The game started moving faster and then we got base runners on and started doing some things.”
Nooksack Valley 3, Mount Baker 1 – Visiting Nooksack Valley was able to strand Mount Baker with the bases loaded twice, which helped the Pioneers earn a win Thursday. Kirk Veldman also helped Nooksack’s cause as he was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Grant Balvanz went 3 for 4 for the Mountaineers.
Meridian 17, Lakewood 7 – Host Meridian came out swinging as the Trojans scored eight runs in the first inning and beat Lakewood in five innings Friday. Meridian scored 17 runs on nine hits but also benefited from five errors by Lakewood. Henry Skaggs was 3 for 3, and Bryson Hickok and Quinn Swanson were both 2 for 3. Warren Utschinski earned the win for Meridian.
Tyler Urke: 360-715-2285, @tylerurke
Baseball scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-2
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-3
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-2
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
1-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-2
0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-0
0-0
Sehome 6, Sedro-Woolley 1
Sedro-Woolley
001
000
0
—
1
4
1
Sehome
003
012
0
—
6
10
1
WP: Felix Zavisubin (2-0). LP: Whipple. Highlights: Sehome: Dane Faris 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Alex Pitton 1-3, RBI, BB; Josh Mason 1-3, 2 R.
Nooksack Valley 3, Mount Baker 1
Nooksack Valley
002
010
0
—
3
7
0
Mount Baker
000
001
0
—
1
7
3
WP: Koert Weidkamp (1-0). LP: Michael Kentner. Highlights: Mount Baker: Grant Balvanz 3-4; Chase Barter 1-2, RBI. Nooksack Valley: Evan Neitling 2-3; Tyler Weed 2-3; Kirk Veldman 1-3, 2 RBI.
Meridian 17, Lakewood 7 (5 innings)
Lakewood
000
340
0
—
7
2
5
Meridian
800
270
0
—
17
9
2
WP: Warren Utschinski (1-1). LP: Krueger. Highlights: Meridian: Bryson Hickok 2-3; Henry Skaggs 3-3; Quinn Swanson 2-3; Dylan Hickok 1-2.
Soccer scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-1-1
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Meridian (1A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0-1
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0-1
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Comments