Sehome’s bats shine bright in win over Sedro-Woolley

The sun came out and so did Sehome’s bats as the Mariners beat Sedro-Woolley 6-1 Thursday at Joe Martin Field.
The Cubs were first to strike with a run in the top of the third inning, but Dane Faris got Sehome’s offense rolling in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single. Faris finished the day 3 for 4 with a double.
The Mariners tacked on one more in the inning, and added a run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth.
It was plenty for starting pitcher Felix Zavisubin, who went six innings and struck out four batters while only allowing one run.
“When they scored, it got our guys going a bit,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said. “The game started moving faster and then we got base runners on and started doing some things.”
Nooksack Valley 3, Mount Baker 1 – Visiting Nooksack Valley was able to strand Mount Baker with the bases loaded twice, which helped the Pioneers earn a win. Kirk Veldman also helped Nooksack’s cause as he was 1 for 2 with two RBIs. Grant Balvanz went 3 for 4 for the Mountaineers.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-2
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-3
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-2
0-0
Sehome (2A)
3-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-0
0-0
Sehome 6, Sedro-Woolley 1
Sedro-Woolley
001
000
0
—
1
4
1
Sehome
003
012
0
—
6
10
1
WP: Felix Zavisubin (2-0). LP: Whipple. Highlights: Sehome: Dane Faris 3-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Alex Pitton 1-3, RBI, BB; Josh Mason 1-3, 2 R.
Nooksack Valley 3, Mount Baker 1
Nooksack Valley
002
010
0
—
3
7
0
Mount Baker
000
001
0
—
1
7
3
WP: Koert Weidkamp (1-0). LP: Michael Kentner. Highlights: Mount Baker: Grant Balvanz 3-4; Chase Barter 1-2, RBI. Nooksack Valley: Evan Neitling 2-3; Tyler Weed 2-3; Kirk Veldman 1-3, 2 RBI.
