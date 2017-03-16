Lynden ace Hope wins pitcher’s duel with Ferndale’s Hinson

Pitchers had the advantage over the hitters in an early season matchup between Lynden and Ferndale, and Lynden junior Trevin Hope out dueled Ferndale’s James Hinson to give the Lions a 3-0 win in six innings Wednesday.
Hope threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters while allowing only two hits. Jared House came in and slammed the door, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings and striking out three batters.
“It wasn’t a surprise that the pitchers would have the edge on the hitters early in the season,” Lynden coach Cory White said. “I thought we had good plate appearances.”
Trevor Abitia certainly did, as he was 1 for 2 with all three RBIs.
Squalicum 14, Lakewood 7 – Host Squalicum scored 14 runs on 12 hits to earn a win over Lakewood on Wednesday. Reid Mazzacano was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Josh and Jack Boysen each had two hits. Mitchell Sage earned his first win of the year after pitching four innings and allowing four unearned runs.
Blaine 9, Meridian 0 – The visiting Borderites shut out the host Trojans.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-2
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-2
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-2
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
2-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-0
0-0
Squalicum 14, Lakewood 7
Lakewood
040
030
0
—
7
7
4
Squalicum
044
411
0
—
14
12
2
WP: Mitchell Sage (1-0). LP: Buechele (0-1). Highlights: Squalicum: Josh Boysen 2-3, 3 R; Jack Boysen 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Reid Mazzacano 3-4, 2 RBI; Owen McCord 1-2, 3 R, RBI.
Blaine 9, Meridian 0
Blaine
000
000
0
—
9
0
0
Meridian
000
000
0
—
0
0
0
Lynden 3, Ferndale 0 (6 innings)
Lynden
002
100
0
—
3
2
0
Ferndale
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
WP: Trevin Hope (1-0). LP: James Hinson (0-1). Highlights: Ferndale: Jared Bulman 2-2; Carson Rubenack 1-3, 2B. Lynden: Trevor Abitia 1-2, 3 RBI; Rylan Severson 1-2, 2 R.
