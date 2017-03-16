Prep Baseball & Softball

March 16, 2017 7:30 AM

Lynden ace Hope wins pitcher’s duel with Ferndale’s Hinson

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Pitchers had the advantage over the hitters in an early season matchup between Lynden and Ferndale, and Lynden junior Trevin Hope out dueled Ferndale’s James Hinson to give the Lions a 3-0 win in six innings Wednesday.

Hope threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out eight batters while allowing only two hits. Jared House came in and slammed the door, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings and striking out three batters.

“It wasn’t a surprise that the pitchers would have the edge on the hitters early in the season,” Lynden coach Cory White said. “I thought we had good plate appearances.”

Trevor Abitia certainly did, as he was 1 for 2 with all three RBIs.

Squalicum 14, Lakewood 7 – Host Squalicum scored 14 runs on 12 hits to earn a win over Lakewood on Wednesday. Reid Mazzacano was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Josh and Jack Boysen each had two hits. Mitchell Sage earned his first win of the year after pitching four innings and allowing four unearned runs.

Blaine 9, Meridian 0 – The visiting Borderites shut out the host Trojans.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

1-2

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

1-2

0-0

Blaine (2A)

1-0

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-1

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-2

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

0-1

0-0

Lynden (2A)

1-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

1-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-2

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

0-1

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

0-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

2-1

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

2-0

0-0

Squalicum 14, Lakewood 7

Lakewood

040

030

0

7

7

4

Squalicum

044

411

0

14

12

2

WP: Mitchell Sage (1-0). LP: Buechele (0-1). Highlights: Squalicum: Josh Boysen 2-3, 3 R; Jack Boysen 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Reid Mazzacano 3-4, 2 RBI; Owen McCord 1-2, 3 R, RBI.

Blaine 9, Meridian 0

Blaine

000

000

0

9

0

0

Meridian

000

000

0

0

0

0

Lynden 3, Ferndale 0 (6 innings)

Lynden

002

100

0

3

2

0

Ferndale

000

000

0

0

3

1

WP: Trevin Hope (1-0). LP: James Hinson (0-1). Highlights: Ferndale: Jared Bulman 2-2; Carson Rubenack 1-3, 2B. Lynden: Trevor Abitia 1-2, 3 RBI; Rylan Severson 1-2, 2 R.

Related content

Prep Baseball & Softball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

View more video

Sports Videos