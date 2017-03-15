Prep Baseball & Softball

March 15, 2017 6:07 AM

Fifth inning outburst boosts Sehome past Ferndale

By Tyler Urke

turke@bhamherald.com

Sehome scored all of its runs in the fifth inning and held off Ferndale’s two-run burst in the sixth to earn a 3-2 win Tuesday at Joe Martin Field.

Jack Carbee drove in a run with a triple, and then Lukas Delisle drove Carbee in with an RBI single. Shane Jamison followed with an RBI double that scored pinch runner Michael Mindnich.

“We’ve had pitching and solid defense in our first three games, but now our hitting is starting to catch up,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said.

Evan Kingma earned his first win of the year and pitched five strong innings recording five strikeouts.

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L

W-L

Anacortes (2A)

1-2

0-0

Bellingham (2A)

1-2

0-0

Blaine (2A)

0-0

0-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

1-1

0-0

Ferndale (3A)

0-1

0-0

Lakewood (2A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden (2A)

0-0

0-0

Lynden Christian (1A)

1-0

0-0

Meridian (1A)

0-1

0-0

Mount Baker (1A)

0-1

0-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-1

0-0

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

0-1

0-0

Sehome (2A)

2-1

0-0

Squalicum (3A)

1-0

0-0

Sehome 3, Ferndale 2

Ferndale

000

002

0

2

4

0

Sehome

000

030

0

3

8

0

WP: Evan Kingma (1-0). LP: N/A. Highlights: Sehome: Shane Jamison 3-3, 2B, RBI; Jack Carbee 1-3, RBI, 3B; Lukas Delisle 1-3, RBI. Ferndale: Mason Shaw 2-3, RBI; Matt James 1-3, 2B, RBI.

