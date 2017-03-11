Lynden Christian baseball opens season with win over Coupeville

The Lynden Christian baseball team managed to play five rain-soaked innings and beat Coupeville 9-2 on Saturday at Lynden Christian High School.
The Lyncs had only practiced outside three times before Saturday’s preseason game, but coach Daniel Vander Kooi said he was fairly happy with his team’s performance.
“We just tried to throw a few of our guys,” Vander Kooi said. “We’ll see. We have a lot to work on still.”
Tanner Jansen earned the win for Lynden Christian after throwing 1 2/3 innings and recording one strikeout. Ty Van Dyken got the start for the Lyncs.
Lynden Christian scored in every inning. Zach Sipma was 1 for 1 with two RBIs.
Friday Harbor 11, Mount Baker 2 – The visiting Mountaineers lost a nonleague game to the host Wolverines.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-0
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden Christian 9, Coupeville 2 (5 innings)
Coupeville
002
00
—
2
3
3
Lynden Christian
114
30
—
9
4
1
WP: Tanner Jansen (1-0). LP: Jay Thurston (0-1). Highlights: Lynden Christian: Tyson Cline 1-1, 2R, SB; Payton Robertson 1-2, RBI; Colby Flint 1-1, 3 R, RBI, BB; Zach Sipma 1-1, 2 RBIs.
Friday Harbor 11, Mount Baker 2
Mount Baker
000
000
0
—
2
0
0
Friday Harbor
000
000
0
—
11
0
0
