Who’s the Whatcom County baseball team to beat this season?

During a snowy, cold winter in Whatcom County, no one could blame a high school baseball fan from Ferndale or Lynden for musing about what could be the most compelling moments of the season, which starts in earnest this week.
Anyone who saw those talent-laden teams in action last year knows what to anticipate: Ferndale power hitter Matt James vs. Lynden power pitcher Trevin Hope.
Their numbers make the case: The muscular James, a first-team Class 3A all-state selection at catcher, batted .482 as a junior with 32 RBIs across 23 games, along with four home runs and seven doubles. The 6-foot-7 Hope went 8-1 as a sophomore and earned an All-Northwest Conference honor, an uncommon accomplishment for such a young pitcher in the huge league.
But what about Sehome’s Felix Zavisubin, the county’s other non-senior who earned a first-team honor last season in the NWC, now a 14-team league?
Mariners right-hander Zavisubin can hit and pitch with the best. When he throws against James or bats against Hope, those likely will be moments to savor.
Even better, the three title contenders will not only meet in league games but in non-league contests as well.
Class 3A Ferndale has the most experience – four seniors have signed with colleges, said coach Donny Hennigs – but Class 2A rivals Lynden and Sehome have plenty of solid returnees.
James tantalized fans with a .417 average as a sophomore designated hitter, then enjoyed a phenomenal junior season. The 6-1, 200-pound slugger produced 47 runs – 19 runs scored to go with his 32 RBI, (counting his four homers only once, of course).
“Matt is a tireless worker,” said Hennigs, whose Golden Eagles went 8-4 in league and 15-8 overall, including 1-2 at district. “He was runner-up to (Squalicum’s graduated shortstop) Ernie Yake as NWC Player of the Year.”
“He’s very dangerous. He’s a guy you always have to pitch around,” Sehome coach Monte Walton said.
Hennigs, a 2000 Ferndale graduate, has guided his teams to a 60-33 overall record and 34-14 league mark in his first four seasons as head coach following an extensive tour of duty as an assistant. He has built the program to the point where the Golden Eagles expect to be a title and playoff contender every year.
That helps explain why James and pitcher/utility man Mason Shaw have signed with Yakima Valley College, while second-team all-league shortstop Max Jeffrey is headed for Corbin College in Oregon and pitcher/outfielder Buddy Juneau will play at Everett Community College.
The Golden Eagles have two junior standouts who performed with promise as sophomores – right-handed pitcher/outfielder James Hinson and third baseman Reid Benson, who played first base last year.
Lynden, Sehome also strong
Longtime Lynden coach Cory White – who along with his many assistants has created one of Northwest Washington’s most attractive baseball facilities – saw his Lions finish a strong second at 19-4, 10-2, behind perennial power Burlington-Edison (18-5, 11-1), the terror of Skagit County.
The Lions suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Fife in the first round at state following an 8-1 win over Centralia in the regionals.
White says Hope, a right-hander, used an effective fastball, curve and change-up to strike out 40 batters while walking 24 in 48 innings with a 1.45 earned-run average.
“Most of Trevin’s walks came early in the season,” White said, indicating Hope’s control has improved.
White says he has a strong rotation with senior left-hander Jared House and sophomore right-hander James Marsh, both of whom made significant pitching and batting contributions last season. Each will be in the lineup when not pitching; House is an exceptional fielder at first base.
White’s Lynden AA American Legion team went 24-7 while winning the state divisional title, giving the respected coach a combined 43-11 record for 2016. It’s easy to see why Lions fans are loaded with optimism.
Walton, whose Mariners went 15-7, 9-3, not only has the versatile Zavisubin but also second-team all-conference pick Shane Jamison, a junior third baseman who batted better than .340 last season.
“Pitching and defense are our strengths,” Walton said. “We have six of nine starters back.’’
Blaine coach Sean Linville expresses optimism that the Borderites “have a pretty talented team.” He feels they have the potential to at least match last year’s 15-10, 7-5 marks and return to the Class 2A regionals, where Blaine lost 3-0 to Fife after qualifying at district.
Sophomore third baseman/outfielder Chase Abshere batted well over .300 as a freshman and figures to be one of the league’s best leadoff batters. Likewise, senior shortstop Jalen Kortlever provides talent at bat and in the field, and is a leader.
