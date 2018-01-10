Blaine’s Saul Magallon celebrates after defeating River Ridge’s Blayne Haderman to win the 2A 220-pound state championship at Mat Classic XXIX Feb. 18, at the Tacoma Dome. Magallon is one of 25 Whatcom County wrestlers scheduled to face the Japanese national team Thursday at Blaine.
High School Sports

These Whatcom County wrestlers will face the Japanese national team Thursday

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

January 10, 2018 05:14 PM

Many of the top high school wrestlers from Whatcom County will get a chance to see how they measure up against Japan’s national wrestling team Thursday at Blaine High School. Matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The list of Whatcom County wrestlers scheduled to participate includes: Bellingham’s Elijah Marquez, Indiana Casas and Brahm VanWoerden; Blaine’s Caleb Bullard, Chase Dubois, Jacob Westfall, Aidan Button, Porter Schmidt and Saul Magallon; Ferndale’s Jaden Schewartz, Alex Cleary, Jake Broselle, Eli Croy and Josh Coballes; Lynden’s Levi Ostra, Pablo Martinez, Payton Scott and Sota Yamamoto; Meridian’s Jake Cheney and Manny Sabalza; Mount Baker’s Jonathan Sanchez; Nooksack Valley’s Hunter Morgan; and Squalicum’s Jace Cooper, Brayden Charlette and Brian Pullman.

