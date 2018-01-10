These Whatcom County wrestlers will face the Japanese national team Thursday

Many of the top high school wrestlers from Whatcom County will get a chance to see how they measure up against Japan’s national wrestling team Thursday at Blaine High School. Matches are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
The list of Whatcom County wrestlers scheduled to participate includes: Bellingham’s Elijah Marquez, Indiana Casas and Brahm VanWoerden; Blaine’s Caleb Bullard, Chase Dubois, Jacob Westfall, Aidan Button, Porter Schmidt and Saul Magallon; Ferndale’s Jaden Schewartz, Alex Cleary, Jake Broselle, Eli Croy and Josh Coballes; Lynden’s Levi Ostra, Pablo Martinez, Payton Scott and Sota Yamamoto; Meridian’s Jake Cheney and Manny Sabalza; Mount Baker’s Jonathan Sanchez; Nooksack Valley’s Hunter Morgan; and Squalicum’s Jace Cooper, Brayden Charlette and Brian Pullman.
