These two Lyncs earned first-team honors, while four others got all-state recognition

Lynden Christian senior outside hitter Avery Dykstra and junior outside hitter Torina Hommes were each selected first-team all-state in Class 1A by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association.
The duo helped the Lyncs reach the Class 1A state semifinals for the fourth straight year and bring home a third-place trophy from the state tournament last month.
They were joined on the second team by LC’s junior libero Kelsie Otter – one of four other Whatcom County players to make the all-state team.
Lynden’s Isabelle Jacob, a senior outside hitter, was selected second-team in Class 2A after helping the Lions reach the state championship match, while Ferndale junior outside hitter Kylie Honrud and junior setter Hailey Pelton made the honorable mention list after helping the Golden Eagles place sixth at state.
Never miss a local story.
Deming signs NLI
Blaine senior Josie Deming signed her national letter of intent to play volleyball for Central Washington University, according to a release earlier this month.
Deming was a four-year letter winner for the Borderites and a second-team All-Northwest Conference selection this fall after she recorded 96 kills, a .189 hitting percentage, eight service aces, 96 digs and eight blocks as a senior.
Deming also played basketball, softball for two years and threw the javelin for Blaine, placing fifth at the Class 2A State Track and Field Championship last spring after breaking the school record in the event (128 feet, 4 inches). She also was selected the Blaine Athlete of the Year as a junior and earned the Whatcom County Sportsmanship Award.
“Josie is a great addition to the Wildcat family,” Central coach Mario Andaya said in the release. “She can do multiple sports here at CWU, but of course we are very excited for what she will do for us on the volleyball court.
“Josie can be very effective for us on both pins, and her potential as a blocker will help us sustain our ability to block at a high level. We see her as a versatile attacker, but we were also impressed with her back row play as well.”
All-state volleyball
Class 4A
Player of the Year – Calley Heilborn, OH, Auburn Riverside.
Coach of the Year – Chris Leverenz, Auburn Riverside.
FIRST TEAM
Hitters – Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside; Haylee Kent, Kentwood; Kaitlin Sugai, Puyallup; Kava Durr,Emerald Ridge; Maddie Lee, Mead; Shea Rubright, West Valley (Yakima).
Setters – Ciera Zimmerman, Auburn Riverside; Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine Prep.
Libero – Kasey Woodruff, Curtis.
SECOND TEAM
Hitters – Emily Smith, Tahoma; Kate Pestova, Auburn Riverside; Katherine McEuen, Mead; MaddieButters, Bothell; Patience O’Neal, Tahoma; Peyton Foster, Graham-Kapowsin; Rachael Schlect, University; Tayler Templeman, Emerald Ridge.
Setters – Lillian Eason, Lake Stevens; Lindsey Russell, Mead.
Libero – Julie Westhoff, Kennedy Catholic.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hitters – Anna Maracich, Auburn Riverside; Briana Ingram, Auburn Riverside; Ciarra Choe, Jackson; Eugena Faamausili, Kent-Meridian; Hannah Aaenson, Lake Stevens; Kate Budig, Gonzaga Prep; Keelie LeBlanc, Camas; Lindsay Rosenthal, Richland; McKenna Russell, Mead; Paige Anthony, Tahoma; Paige Wollan, Central Valley; Payton Jones, West Valley (Yakima); Sarah Randall, Curtis; Talaitupu Lologo, Federal Way; Tatyana Utley, Puyallup.
Setters – Anna Saelens, Puyallup; Aubrey Stanton, Camas; Emily Zink, Mead; Jadyn Mullen, EmeraldRidge; Malia Aleaga, Kennedy Catholic; Noelani Helm, Walla Walla.
Liberos – Alaina Lacey, Richland; Ashlynn O’Keefe, Gonzaga Prep; Avery Heinle, West Valley (Yakima);Becca Owen, Skyline; Bella Forncrook, Heritage; Haley Gilbert, Kamiak.
Class 3A
Co-Players of the Year – Maia Nichols, OH, Capital and Zoe McBride, OH, Prairie.
Coach of the Year – Katie Turcotte, Capital.
FIRST TEAM
Hitters – Gracie Jendrezak, Eastside Catholic; Kelly Behrbaum, Mercer Island; Maia Nichols, Capital; Miahna Waters, Mount Spokane; Zoe McBride, Prairie; Zyonna Fellows, Mount Tahoma.
Setters – Katie Maher, Mount Spokane; Tia Grow, Capital.
Libero – Elise Meath, Capital.
SECOND TEAM
Hitters – Breanne Shaffer, Kennewick; Callie Weber, Bellevue; Devon Martinka, Stanwood; Devyn Oestreich, Capital; Lauren Hatfield, Gig Harbor; Ruby Fera, Ballard.
Setters – Maddy Eerkes, Kamiakin; Mia Kirsch, Eastside Catholic.
Libero – Tess Hendelman, Mercer Island.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hitters – Abby Brotherton, Prairie; Adara Hamilton, Mercer Island; Akon Aleu, Rogers (Spokane); Kasey Louis, Timberline; Kylie Honrud, Ferndale; Lindsey Schmidt, Shadle Park; Malelega Bartley, Lakes; Malina Ama, Mount Spokane; Sara Flynn, Roosevelt; Simone Davis, Holy Names Academy.
Setters – Alandra Acido-Pastor, Spanaway Lake; Alexis Khuu, Bellevue; Hailey Pelton, Ferndale; Lainee Wilkins, Prairie; Maddie Ryan, Lakeside (Seattle); Saylor Anderson, Stanwood.
Liberos – Josie Davis, Mountain View; Lauren Porter, North Thurston; Megan Hammes, Prairie; Myah Rodius, Shelton.
Class 2A
Player of the Year – Afton Field, MB, Burlington-Edison.
Coach of the Year – Tawnya Brewer, Burlington-Edison.
FIRST TEAM
Hitters – Afton Field, Burlington-Edison; Anika Nicoll, Ridgefield; Emily Chisa, River Ridge; Kelsey Nestegard, Pullman; Kennedy Croft, Tumwater.
Setters – Allyson Ray, Burlington-Edison; Tia Andaya, Ellensburg.
Libero – Megan Vandegrift, White River.
SECOND TEAM
Hitters – Genesis Wilkinson, East Valley (Spokane); Hannah Rongen, Black Hills; Isabella Jacob, Lynden; Madison Licari, Fife; Vanessa Franke, Woodland.
Setters – Delaney Nicoll, Ridgefield; Natalie Hayward, Archbishop Murphy; Hope Baldyga, White River.
Libero – Elyse Booker, Woodland.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hitters – Ashley Ripplinger, Prosser; Haley Paul, Ridgefield; Hannah Nelson, White River; Kayla McLaughlin, Pullman; Keegan Strobeck, White River; Leah Blakney, Prosser; Mackenzie Moore, W.F. West; Madison Martin, Ephrata; Rachel Wilkerson, Centralia; Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater; Taylor Foster, Woodland.
Setters – Annika Linden, Fife; Kayla Lind, Prosser; Lucy Gao, Pullman.
Liberos – Emma Goodman, Black Hills; Eunice Moran, North Kitsap; Kiana Miller, Ephrata; Payten Bradley, Archbishop Murphy; Presley Sweeney, Liberty (Issaquah); Taylor Beksinski, Selah.
Class 1A
Player of the Year – Alli Hansen, OH, King’s.
Coach of the Year – Jeff Fransen, King’s.
FIRST TEAM
Hitters – Alli Hansen, King’s; Analia Vazquez, Cascade (Leavenworth); Avery Dykstra, Lynden Christian; Lexi Mikkelsen, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls); Makena Alailima-Daley, Cascade (Leavenworth); Torina Hommes, Lynden Christian.
Setters – Olivia Mikkelsen, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls); Tessa Foley, King’s.
Libero – Elle Mason, King’s.
SECOND TEAM
Hitters – Abbie Jackson, Charles Wright Academy; Auna Nolan, Castle Rock; Dominique Kirton, King’s; Laynie Erickson, La Center; Macey Martin, Naches Valley.
Setters – Alisa Hansen, Freeman; Kenna Stoney, Elma.
Libero – Kelsie Otter, Lynden Christian.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hitters – Aleah Kert, Cashmere; Baily McCutcheon, King’s; Emma McLaren, Chelan; Kamimi Papp, Hoquiam; Keeley Morrison, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls); Logann Golden, Castle Rock; Melat Feseha, Northwest; Mihaela Edwards, Kiona-Benton; Rhea Jansen, Freeman; Taylor Tarble, Deer Park; Zoe Naugle, Castle Rock.
Setters – Amanda Holm, La Center; Joelle Forbes, Naches Valley; Kora Pitts, Colville; Lauren Rose, Coupeville; Nya Calzadillas, Kiona-Benton; Raquel Berman, Annie Wright; Sierra Plum, Goldendale.
Liberos – Alleana Gallagher, Lakeside (9 Mile Falls); Hope Lodell, Coupeville; Liv Sather, Overlake; Maile Lueck, Klahowya.
Comments