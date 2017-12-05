She finished second at state last month; now she’ll run for a national title

Bellingham High junior Annika Reiss qualified for the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals, which will be held Saturday at Morley Field, Balboa Park in San Diego.
Reiss, who finished runner up to Sedro-Woolley’s Kristen Garcia at the Class 2A State Championships last month, placed eighth at the West Regional last Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California, with a time of 18 minutes, 21.7 seconds. The top 10 finishers in the regional qualified for next weekend’s national championships against top finishers from the Northeast, South and Midwest regionals.
Malibu (California) High School’s Claudia Lane won the girls regional in 16:59.6, while Garcia was sixth in 18:19.5 to become a two-time national qualifier.
