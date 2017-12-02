What was said during halftime that let Mount Baker basketball earn a comeback win?

The Mount Baker boys basketball team struggled out of the gates Saturday, but turned things around in the second half to escape with a 65-60 home win over Orcas Island.
The Mountaineers trailed by six points at intermission but a halftime chat changed their mindset for the final two quarters.
“We just talked about executing on offense and figuring out who we needed to stop,” Mount Baker coach Rob Gray said.
Gray was referring to Orcas’ Vanya Bullock, who had 18 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. The Mountaineers slowed him down and got the ball down low, especially to Ethan Gates, and eventually tied the game by the end of the third quarter. Gates finished with 15 points.
Other results
Lynden Christian 82, Tamanawis Secondary 50 – The Lyncs hit 14 of 23 three-pointers Saturday to earn a win over one of the top schools in British Columbia. Andrew DeVries made six threes and finished with 20 points while Cole Bajema led the team in scoring with 22 points.
Marysville-Getchell 53, Sehome 50 – The visiting Mariners lost a non-conference game to the Chargers. No other information was available at press time.
Wrestling
The Bellingham boys wrestling team put on a show at the 44th annual George Yonlick Tournament as it went undefeated in duels Saturday at Bellingham High School.
The Red Raiders beat Lynden, Granite Falls, Nooksack Valley and Marysville-Getchell.
Sophomore Josh Perry wrestled at 113 pounds and went 4-0 with four pins. Butch Mullins wrestled at 285 pounds and had three pins while going 4-0. Eli Kongschaug stood out in his first wrestling match ever with a 3-1 varsity record.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
1-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
1-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
2-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-2
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-0
0-0
Boys
Lynden Christian 82, Tamanawis Secondary 50
Tamanawis Secondary
19
10
16
5
—
50
Lynden Christian
13
26
23
20
—
82
Lynden Christian: Jordan Riddle 9, Cole Bajema 22, Andrew DeVries 20, Michael Lancaster 0, Bryce Bouwman 3, Luke Bos 3, Cole Langstraat 8, George DeJong 17.
Mount Baker 65, Orcas Island 60
Orcas Island
13
20
13
14
—
60
Mount Baker
12
15
19
19
—
65
Mount Baker: Ethan Gates 15, David Vetkov 7, Forbes 0, Linderman 2, Carter Backstrom 7, Jason Lee 0, Carson Engholm 6, Thomas Barbo 7, Waylon Kentner 0, Kaleb Bass 11.
