This Lynden Christian senior got off on the right track after missing time last year

After missing most of last year with a knee injury, Riley VanHulzen kicked off her senior season with 10 points to help Lynden Christian beat Meadowdale 75-34 Friday at Lynden Christian High School.
“It was great to see her come out and have a great offensive game,” Lynden Christian coach Brady Bomber said.
VanHulzen was one of five Lyncs’ players with double-digit point totals which helped Lynden Christian jump out to a 22-6 lead in the first quarter and never look back. Isabela Hernandez led all Lyncs’ scorers with 16 points, Avery Dykstra chipped in 12 and Sam VanLoo and Grace Sterk added 10 points each.
Other results
Nooksack Valley 52, Blaine 31 – Katrina Gimmaka led all scorers with 21 points to help lead the Blaine girls basketball team to victory. Kora Larsen also chipped in 11 points for the Pioneers. Blaine’s leading scorer was Ashley Dickerson who finished with 10 points.
Snohomish 64, Ferndale 41 – The visiting Golden Eagles lost a non-conference game. No other information was available at press time.
Boys
Nooksack Valley 70, Blaine 33 – Zach Johnson and Ty Rawls each scored 18 points to help the Pioneers run away with a win over Blaine. Rawls scored all of his points from distance as he made six three-pointers. Adam Vega led Blaine with 10 points.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-1
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-2
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
2-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-2
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
2-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-0
0-0
Girls
Nooksack Valley 52, Blaine 31
Nooksack Valley
16
13
14
9
—
52
Blaine
6
8
10
7
—
31
Nooksack Valley: Kora Larsen 11, Maya Galley 6, Vanessa Galindo 0, Brooke DeBeeld 2, Karley Stremler 0, Jenna Tenkley 6, Kayleasha Davis 0, Jenna Compton 2, Katrina Gimmaka 21, Maddie Martin 4.
Blaine: Brynn Hallberg 8, Alexis Hallberg 0, Ashley Dickerson 10, Camryn Vosloh 0, Taylyn DePauw 0, Emma Mulryan 0, Josie Deming 5, Maya Ball 2, Lilyana Hockstedler 6.
Snohomish 64, Ferndale 41
Ferndale
—
41
Snohomish
—
64
Lynden Christian 75, Meadowdale 34
Meadowdale
6
10
15
3
—
34
Lynden Christian
22
19
13
21
—
75
Lynden Christian: Josie Bocci 6, Isabela Hernandez 16, Reese Dykstra 0, Riley Dykstra 7, Liv Mellema 0, Sam VanLoo 10, Riley VanHulzen 10, Avery Dykstra 12, Grace Sterk 10, Emily Mellema 0, Lexi Hernandez 4.
Boys
Nooksack Valley 70, Blaine 33
Nooksack Valley
14
19
19
18
—
70
Blaine
9
4
16
4
—
33
Nooksack Valley: Ty Rawls 18, Zach Johnson 18, .
Blaine: Adam Vega 10.
