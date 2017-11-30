Would the Ferndale boys basketball team have an answer for this Canadian guard?

Despite 29 points from senior James Hinson, the Ferndale boys basketball team dropped its season opener 69-66 to Canadian school Tamanawis Secondary Thursday at Ferndale High School.
The Golden Eagles also got 21 points from Sequoyah Julius, but the team struggled to contain guard Miguel Tomley who poured in 38 points.
Ferndale coach Mark Wright said it was a competitive game, but once Tomley got his feet underneath him it was tough to slow him down.
“He was good inside and out,” Wright said. “He had the ability to blow right past you too.”
Ferndale led 20-7 after the fourth quarter, but lost the second quarter 22-7.
Other results
South Whidbey 59, Mount Baker 57 – The Mountaineers came from 11 down in the fourth quarter but couldn’t connect on a shot as time expired. Jason Lee and Carson Engholm led Mount Baker with 11 points.
Squalicum 46, Everett 43 – Squalicum fended off Everett in the fourth quarter to hold on and earn its first win of the season. The Storm were led by Kendall Engelhart who chipped in 16 points.
Girls
Squalicum 56, Mountlake Terrace 19 – Chalae Wolters poured in 20 points for the Storm as it ran away with a win Thursday. Squalicum led 17-3 at the end of the first quarter, and then added 19 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Boys scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
1-0
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
0-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-1
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-0
0-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0
0-0
Girls scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L
W-L
Anacortes (2A)
0-0
0-0
Bellingham (2A)
1-0
0-0
Blaine (2A)
1-0
0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-1
0-0
Ferndale (3A)
0-1
0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden (2A)
1-0
0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0
0-0
Meridian (1A)
1-0
0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1
0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
1-0
0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-1
0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-1
0-0
Squalicum (3A)
2-0
0-0
South Whidbey 59, Mount Baker 57
Mount Baker
10
16
11
20
—
57
South Whidbey
13
18
14
14
—
59
Mount Baker: Gates 3, David Vetkov 6, Forbes 0, Linderman 3, Carter Backstrom 5, Jason Lee 11, Michael Kentner 10, Carson Engholm 11, Thomas Barbo 8, Whitson 0.
Tamanawis Secondary 69, Ferndale 66
Tamanawis Secondary
7
22
20
20
—
69
Ferndale
20
8
17
21
—
66
Ferndale: AJ Rankin 2, Ian Freeman 3, James Hinson 29, Sequoyah Julius 21, Watiko Leighton 0, Larson Fairbain 3, Stewart Freeman 2, Reid Benson 6.
Squalicum 46, Everett 43
Everett
9
9
8
17
—
43
Squalicum
9
11
11
15
—
46
Squalicum: Lloyd 0, Alton 0, Monahan 5, Hardy 0, N. Martin 2, Mitchell 7, Powell 12, Hofer 4, Engelhart 16.
Girls
Squalicum 56, Mountlake Terrace 19
Squalicum
17
7
19
14
—
56
Mountlake Terrace
3
6
5
3
—
19
Squalicum: Chalae Wolters 20.
